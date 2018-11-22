IPL 2019: 3 reasons why Delhi Daredevils could buy Joe root

England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

Joe Root is only one of the Fab 4 who hasn’t played in the cash-rich IPL. Though he was in the auction list in last year, he had no bidders.

Looks like he may get a bid this time with Delhi Daredevils trying to buy him. Tweeting about his performance in the test match vs. Sri Lanka.

Sourav Ganguly mentioned him in a tweet where he also mentioned Parth Jindal, who is the co-owner of DD side.

Delhi have let go of their players like Maxwell, Dan Christian before the auction, so they can add foreign players to their side.

Delhi’s foreigners had a horrible IPL 11 except Trent Boult. Hope the arrival of Joe Root proves to change the fortunes of the DD side, who are yet to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since IPL 5

Here we look at some reasons why Delhi need to buy Joe Root

#1 Good part-time bowler

He became the third player after Afridi and Samuels to score a 50 and pick up a Wicket in T20 finals

Joe Root is a good part-time bowler too. Joe Root can bowl some off breaks and has a knack of picking up wickets.

His scalps include the likes Shaun Marsh, Ben Cutting, Chris Gayle. His best bowling in T20s is 2/9 during the final of the T20 WC finals, where he picked up Gayle in the 2nd ball of the innings after being hit for a boundary in the first ball.

He became the third player after Afridi and Samuels to score a 50 and pick up a wicket in T20 finals. So he can be a good part-time option for the DD side if they are in need of a player who can bowl an over or two.

He can fill the role which Maxwell did in the last season he can bat at different positions and can bowl few overs in every match.

Though Maxwell didn't perform well, it can be a good gamble to pick Joe root, who is a cheaper option when compared to the Australian.

