IPL 2019: 3 reasons why MS Dhoni should not retire before next season

Anderson Edward FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.18K // 15 May 2019, 16:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

MS Dhoni receives the man of the match award (Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.COM)

Chennai Super Kings faced a disappointing loss against Mumbai Indians by just one run in the final of 2019 Indian Premier League. To a team that was looking set to dominate the next few seasons, the loss comes a crushing blow.

CSK often cites the experience of their players as a key reason for unparalleled success in 2018. However, they fell one inch short this season. There is a bit of skepticism surrounding their future as most of their players are aging and nearing retirement.

MS Dhoni as a captain had been the main reason for CSK to reach the playoffs every year and win the title thrice. It's unsure at this point whether he would play the next season or not.

As he is nearing an International retirement at some stage after the World Cup, people assume that he might retire from IPL as well. However, Dhoni should not retire at the moment. Here are the reasons behind why he should continue playing for the men in yellow

#3 Dhoni is still at the top of his game

MSD is still lightning quick behind the stumps (Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.COM)

In cricket, there is no reason for legendary players to retire when their performance is consistent and MS Dhoni has done so this year. The captain defied his age and accomplished certain things that are normally difficult for a person nearing the end of his career.

The 37-year old was excellent both with the bat and behind the stumps. Dhoni ended the season as CSK's top run scorer with 416 runs in 12 innings and also the highest average of 83.20.

It is too early to say whether the former Indian captain would retain the same form next year. However, as they say, 'form is temporary and class is permanent'. Thus, there is no reason to believe he will not contribute with bat or gloves next season.

If only the middle order steps up and supports Dhoni more than they did this year; he will be able to finish games from more comfortable positions.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on Cricket World Cup, schedule, news, points table, live score, most runs, most wickets and fantasy tips.

1 / 3 NEXT