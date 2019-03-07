IPL 2019: 3 Reasons why Virat Kohli might help RCB to win their maiden title this year

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL Feature 4.94K // 07 Mar 2019, 11:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Virat Kohli one win away to record 50th ODI win as captain for India Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, who is the face of Indian cricket right now, has achieved such things in his 10-year career which many legends couldn’t even dream of in their entire career. He is probably the greatest batsman of the modern era and his average of over 50 across all formats is simply unthinkable for any player in the world. He has been part of teams which have won the World Cup, the Champions Trophy and the Asia cup. But one trophy which has eluded “the chase master” is the IPL. Every year when one looks at RCB, they think this is the team to beat, but every year the Bangalore outfit prove them wrong. RCB have managed to reach the finals of the IPL thrice, with the team losing all three of them. For some reasons, they have not been able to cross the finishing line. However, a rejuvenated Kohli can guide his team to IPL glory in the upcoming season. Here are the four reasons why he can take RCB all the way in the 2019 IPL.

#1 An improved Indian captain:

When Kohli took over as the Indian ODI captain, there was many who doubted whether he would enjoy the same success as M.S.Dhoni. Even though Kohli was unbeaten in tests at home, ODI is a different ball game, and MSD was India’s most successful ODI captain with a World Cup and Champions Trophy in his kitty. Also, Kohli’s approach to captaincy is entirely different from that of Dhoni.

But he has proved his captaincy credentials by winning 49 matches out of 65 with an outstanding win percentage of 75. Under his captaincy, India has won their first ever ODI series in South Africa. He also helped India to win the ODI series in Australia and New Zeland. Kohli's captaincy has improved ed lot in recent days. He has been a part of quite a few close games, which helped him mature as a leader. This will help the RCB captain during the 2019 IPL season.