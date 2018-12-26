×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: 3 strongest teams on paper

Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
533   //    26 Dec 2018, 16:16 IST

The Chennai Super Kings
The Chennai Super Kings

The IPL 2019 auction was conducted on the 18th of December. The event provided an opportunity for teams to consolidate their squads from last year and rectify their mistakes, and also to include new and talented Indian domestic players.

In the earlier years, there was a vast gulf between the strongest and the weakest teams in the IPL. However, things have changed, and all the squads are equally balanced now.

In this article, we will take a look at the three most formidable teams on paper in the 2019 edition of the IPL.

#3 Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Sunrisers Hyderabad
The Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have established themselves in the past few seasons as one of the most formidable teams in the IPL. They retained their core base of players before the auction, with the surprise exception of Shikhar Dhawan who they traded with the Delhi Capitals for Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem, and Abhishek Sharma.

SRH's top-order consists of Kane Williamson and the returning David Warner who are their batting mainstays, capable of single-handedly destroying the opposition pacers.

The presence of Manish Pandey, Shakib-al-Hasan, Yusuf Pathan and Deepak Hooda in their middle-order would help prevent a batting collapse. All these players have the capability of capitalizing on good starts from their openers and putting up a good score at the end of the innings.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have arguably the best bowling the attack among the eight teams. Their pace attack consists of Billy Stanlake, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed and Siddarth Kaul, who have been proven performers for them in the last couple of seasons. Their main spinner Rashid Khan has emerged as the most threatening bowler in the IPL and a key partnership breaker in the middle overs.

Based on their roster, it is quite clear that the Sunrisers Hyderabad are one of the firm favorites to win the prestigious trophy in 2019.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians MS Dhoni Rohit Sharma
Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
Strongest Starting XI of all teams after IPL Auction
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Cost of each IPL franchise
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Ranking the fast bowlers of the 8 IPL teams
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Predicted Playing XI of all 8 teams
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Ranking the Spinners of all 8 teams
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Wicket-keeping candidates and probable keepers...
RELATED STORY
IPL auctions 2008-2019: The costliest player at each auction
RELATED STORY
3 popular IPL captains who have justified their expensive...
RELATED STORY
IPL Auction 2019 - Time to make or break
RELATED STORY
Strongest all-time IPL XI featuring only captains 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us