×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: 3 surprise tactics which could be used by RCB

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
511   //    18 Mar 2019, 17:54 IST

Will RCB finally go on to win the title this year?
Will RCB finally go on to win the title this year?

The Indian Premier League is just a week away and the Royal Challengers Bangalore are getting ready to take on the Chennai Super Kings in the first match of the tournament on March 23.

The RCB finished a lowly 6th last season, failing to qualify for the playoffs. Prior to that, they finished as the league's wooden spoon holders. With Virat Kohli at the helm and a few worthy additions to the team in the form of Shimron Hetmyer, Heinrich Klaasen, and Shivam Dube, to name a few, they will look to turn things around this season.

In order to get back to winning ways and throw a challenge at winning the title, we could see a few surprise tactics up the team management's sleeves.

Let's take a look at a few of these tactics which could be used:

#3 Moeen Ali to open the batting

Moeen Ali
Moeen Ali

English all-rounder Moeen Ali joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore last season and while he did not play all the matches, he did have a few significant contributions in the matches he did play.

He scored 77 runs in 5 matches last season, including a fifty against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

RCB have faced a few issues with the opening combination for the past couple of years and have tried out many players at the top. This season, the team management could opt to open with Moeen Ali alongside either Virat Kohli or Parthiv Patel.

An aggressive batsman, Ali could provide the perfect start for RCB if he gets going and lay a good platform for the middle order.

And, of course, he could chip in with 4 overs with the ball as well and pick up a few wickets to help the team's cause.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Royal Challengers Bangalore Moeen Ali Shimron Hetmyer
Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
IPL 2019: 3 reasons why RCB can beat CSK in the opening game
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 international stars who could be key for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 players who could be surplus at RCB
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: One player from each team who can be used as a floater 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 players who can open the innings for RCB
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 former RCB players who proved to be lucky charms for Chennai Super Kings
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Analyzing the best playing XI for RCB
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 RCB players to watch out for 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 reasons why CSK can beat RCB in the season opener
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Could this be RCB's year?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us