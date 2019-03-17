IPL 2019: 3 Underrated players who can help KXIP win their first title

Mohammed Shami

The 12th edition of Indian Premier League is just a week away. Teams have started to assemble and preparation are in full force. Due to the quality of cricket, the first eleven years were throughly enjoyed by fans. IPL 2019 promises to another enthralling season.

Chennai Supers Kings and Mumbai Indians have won the trophy three times whereas the likes of Kings XI Punjab, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals are yet to lift the prestigious cup.

KXIP reached the finals in 2014, where they lost it to Kolkata Knight Riders. In the last four seasons, they have not even qualified for playoffs. Their bid for the maiden title will continue this year. This time they have done a good job at auction. They have as many as five frontline spinners and some quality domestic batsmen in form of Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Mandeep Singh.

Their campaign will kick-off on March 25 against Rajasthan Royals. In this article, we will look at 3 underrated players who can help their first title.

#3 Andrew Tye

Andrew Tye

Despite having performed exceedingly well in the opportunities he has got, Australian fast-bowler Andrew Tye remains one of the most underrated players in the T20 landscape. With 24 wickets in 14 matches, Tye claimed the Purple Cap last year. His wicket came at an economy rate of eight runs per over and on an average; he picked up a wicket every 14th delivery.

Tye is a dexterous bowler possessing the ability to bowl a wide range of slower balls. He uses off-cutters, leg-cutters, and knuckleballs to counter batsmen in death-overs. The most impressive part is the control that he has got over these variations.

This year in Big Bash League, Tye picked up 17 wickets in 14 matches and was the Perth Scorchers’ highest wicket-taker. For KXIP, Tye will share death bowling duties along with Mohammed Shami. He is a critical figure in KXIP’s bid to lift their maiden title.

