IPL 2019: 3 unexpected things that could happen this season

RCB to win IPL 2019?

The IPL is a tournament full of surprises; records are created, preserved and broken every season. Things which have never happened before are bound to happen in this fierce tournament. Since nothing is predictable in this grand league, we can expect a lot of previous records to be broken and new records to be set.

Here I present three unexpected things that could happen this season:

#3 Rohit Sharma to hold an undesirable record

Rohit Sharma has problems of his own.

While the Mumbai Indians have something to smile about after defeating the defending champions CSK, Rohit Sharma has remained incapable of raising his form, not just in this edition of the IPL but since 2017.

Since the beginning of IPL 2017, Rohit Sharma has averaged around just 24 runs, not being able to cross the 350-run mark in a single edition ever since. Sharma averaged 23.79 in 2017, 23.83 in 2018 and has been averaging just 26.75 in MI's four matches played this season. Rohit Sharma's poor form is certainly a subject of worry for the Mumbai-based franchise, especially as he is the captain of the team

Sharma went through a similar phase a decade ago, where he averaged just around 27 and 28 in the second and third edition of the IPL. However, in the next year, he managed to raise his average to an acceptable 33. The same cannot be said for this season though, as he seems to consume a lot of deliveries initially and then get out softly.

All Indian cricket supporters would want Rohit Sharma to regain his lost touch. However in case he fails to do so, he might achieve the unwanted feat of averaging under 30 in three consecutive IPL editions, something that has never happened before in his career.

