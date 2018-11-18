IPL 2019 : 3 unheralded players who might get picked during the auctions

The 2019 World Cup is a big destination for all teams. England and South Africa will look to end their trophy drought, the Aussies will look to regain lost ground with the returning senior players, the ever-hungry Indians are always dominant, while the passionate Pakistanis add that sense of uncertainty in a way that only they can. Sounds pretty exciting, right?

But this will take the sheen off another tournament which, year after year, is celebrated as a festival in India - the IPL. Understandably, a lot of the boards are expected to hold back their players from participating in the tournament. If they do give them the NOC to participate, it is expected to be only for the first half or so of the tournament.

While those top international players will be missed, there is a chance for some of the lesser known players to shine in the spotlight.

With a host of T20 leagues taking place around the world, there are a number of players who have stood up to be counted amongst the best in the world. But the IPL is the undisputed leader of these leagues; any top player would relish the opportunity of playing in it and in doing so, rub shoulders with the best in the world.

Talent scouts of the IPL teams keep a keen eye on these tournaments, looking to snap up potential match winners at first notice. On that note, let's look at some of the players who might set the stage on fire in the absence of the bigger stars. 'Bigger' is the key word here, as these players are stars in their own right already.

#1 Ali Khan (USA)

Ali Khan (left) with Dwayne Bravo

The Pakistan-born fast bowler had a resurgence of sorts this year, plying his trade in Global T20 Canada League and the CPL. While he was part of Guyana Amazon Warriors squad last year, they released him for this year's edition, primarily due to fitness concerns.

Khan, however, has impressed everyone while representing the Winnipeg Hawks, playing alongside the likes of David Warner and Dwayne Bravo. Bravo, in particular, was mighty impressed, picking him as Ronsford Beaton's replacement for the Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL.

It was here that he grabbed eyeballs, picking up 13 scalps from 8 games and being arguably the best fast bowler on show. Known for bowling the "tough" overs, Ali Khan might well set the auction table on fire this season.

