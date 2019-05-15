IPL 2019: 3 Unsold Overseas Players who could have helped KKR to qualify for the Playoffs

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 3.77K // 15 May 2019, 14:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

KKR 2019 - - Image Courtesy (BCCI/IPLT20.com)

In the later stages, some of the results had gone Kolkata's way and they just had to win their last league game but unfortunately, they failed to do so. Kolkata Knight Riders finished with 12 points from 14 games and lost the fourth spot to Sunrisers Hyderabad owing to Net Run Rate. There were a few overseas players who didn’t perform to their potential in the KKR team. So, let’s have a look at three unsold overseas players who could have helped KKR reach the playoffs. Kolkata Knight Riders who are one of the consistent team of the IPL alongside Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians didn’t make the playoffs this year after quite a while. They have made the playoffs almost every year since 2011 but this time they just missed the bus to the Top 4. They had started on a brilliant note as they won four out of their first five but suddenly the tide changed and they lost six in a row. Tension started increasing in their camp and there were talks about the team not trusting the captain Dinesh Karthik enough. Andre Russell’s press conference didn’t help as he revealed quite a few things. It doesn’t help as a team if you are too much dependent on just one single person just as KKR were on Russell.

#3. Rilee Rossouw

Rilee Rossouw - Image Courtesy (BCCI/IPLT20.com)

Rilee Rossouw is a left-handed South African batsman who is known to play in various T20 leagues. He is an aggressive batsman by nature who scores runs pretty quickly. He can bat anywhere in the top order but prefers to open the batting. He played for Rangpur Riders in the Bangladesh Premier League in 2018 and scored 558 runs in 14 games. He was the leading run-scorer in that tournament. He has played a few games in the IPL. After Sunil Narine’s failures up at the top KKR were struggling to find a proper partner for Chris Lynn. Eventually, they got the youngster Shubman Gill to open the batting but Rilee Rossouw wouldn’t have been a bad option with the Australian right-hander. Those two could have made a great opening combination which would have helped them make it to the playoffs.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on World Cup live score, schedule, news, points table, live scores, most runs, most wickets and fantasy tips.

1 / 3 NEXT