×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: 3 youngsters who could be game changers for Kings XI Punjab

Deepak P
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
125   //    19 Mar 2019, 01:19 IST

Kings XI Punjab have enough youngsters in their dugout who could turn out to be the game changers in every match
Kings XI Punjab have enough youngsters in their dugout who could turn out to be the game changers in every match

Kings XI Punjab have gone through ups and downs over the years but have never won the IPL trophy till now. The management has entrusted that task to the former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson in IPL 2019. His mindset was evident in the IPL 2019 auctions when he went after a key set of youngsters to do the job for him this season. With experienced players like the skipper Ravichandran Ashwin, Chris Gayle and David Miller already available in the squad, Mike Hesson has picked a few interesting young overseas players in the lineup who could be possible match winners for the team. 

Let us look at the 3 youngsters who could be game changers for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2019.

#3 Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Mujeeb was the mystery man for Punjab in the last season of the Indian Premier League. His spin variations were quite unique and it was impossible to imagine he was a 16-year-old then. Even the established batsmen of world cricket did struggle against him last season and his variations and experience have only increased now after a year. In the upcoming edition of IPL, Punjab would be hoping that the spin mystery of the Afghanistan youngster continues and helps the team to bring the trophy into the Punjab dugout.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman is not a potential game changer, he is, in fact, a proven game changer if one can go by the previous IPL season performances and Punjab team will be hoping that he will continue to have an impact in IPL 2019 too. Mujeeb himself will be looking forward to proving himself for the Afghanistan selectors after he was dropped from the national team for the Ireland Tests. He will definitely want to have his name onboard for the England World Cup and for that reason it is all the more certain he is going to be the game changer for Punjab.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Kings XI Punjab Mujeeb ur Rahman Sam Curran IPL 2019 Teams & Squads
Deepak P
ANALYST
A sports enthusiast at heart and loves following football and cricket.
IPL 2019: 3 international stars who could be key for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 key overseas players for Kings XI Punjab
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Will the Kings XI Punjab rule the league this year?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 players who can replace Aaron Finch in the Kings XI Punjab squad
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Analyzing the best overseas combination for Kings XI Punjab
RELATED STORY
IPL history: 3 lowest totals by Kings XI Punjab 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab - Team Composition and Analysis
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Full list of players bought by Kings XI Punjab
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 promising Indian players who will be playing their maiden IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab team preview
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us