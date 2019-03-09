IPL 2019: 4 bowlers who can breach the 150 wicket mark in IPL

Lasith Malinga is the only bowler to do this so far.

The IPL 2019 is just around the corner and the teams will be looking to put their best foot forward for the two-month long extravaganza. The fact that ICC World Cup 2019 is just months away may have taken some importance out of this edition of the Indian Premier League. However, there is still excitement in the air as to which will be the best team coming out of the upcoming edition of the league.

The fact that IPL has not lost its sheen in spite of heading into its 12th edition is a testament to the fact that it has brought out new stars in every aspect of the game over the years.

A lot of talent has been unearthed to the world of cricket in the past just through the IPL and this year will be no different. The stars and rookies around the world will feature in what is the most important and lucrative domestic T20 tournament in the entire globe.

Some of these talents have gone on to become great cricketers and IPL legends. In this article, we will see the bowlers who stand a chance of breaching the 150 wickets milestone in the upcoming edition of the IPL and join Lasith Malinga in the elusive list.

#4 Harbhajan Singh (134 wickets) - Chennai Super Kings

Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh is one of the greatest spin bowlers India has ever produced in all the formats of the game. However, he hasn't been the same effective bowler he once was since the emergence of Ravi Ashwin and has subsequently been out of favour for the last few years.

But he has been a regular feature in the IPL having played for the Mumbai Indians till the 2017 season. The off-spinner was one of the pillars of the team which won the IPL title thrice under the leadership of Rohit Sharma.

Throughout his stint in the IPL, he has been used more as containing bowling as evident from the fact that he has the bowled the maximum dot balls.

Harbhajan is just 16 shy of breaching 150 wicket mark and could achieve the feat in IPL 2019 if given regular chances in the playing eleven.