IPL 2019: 4 CSK players who defied age this season

IPL 2019 was arguably one of the most enthralling, entertaining and intense of all the seasons since the inception of the tournament in the year 2008. Swashbuckling batting, shrewd bowling, super-human fielding efforts, nail-biting finishes and electrifying Super Overs combined with comprehensive media coverage turned this year's IPL into a blockbuster hit.

MS Dhoni and Imran Tahir (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The players gave it absolutely everything on the field for their respective franchises. Early morning flights, parties that ran till late in the night and sponsor commitments made it really hectic as well.

A tournament as intense as this demands tremendous fitness from players. The support staff also have to be on their toes taking care of each player throughout the tournament.

This year Chennai Super Kings, one of the most successful franchises in the league's history, played with a squad having a majority of players above 30 years of age. Let us have a look at four such players from CSK who defied age and kept themselves fit the whole tournament, even giving a few match-winning performances:

#1 MS Dhoni - 37 years

First in the list is the epitome of calmness - master finisher MS Dhoni. The 37-year-old Dhoni is still very agile and tries to snatch singles, convert ones into twos and fly those helicopters in style.

Batting mostly at the crucial No. 4 position that suits his take-it-till-the-end batting style, Dhoni Scored 416 runs in 15 matches at a reasonably good strike rate of 134.62 which included three half-centuries as well. To add to this, he also effected a few razor-sharp stumpings which left his fans and teammates in awe.

MS Dhoni was brilliant in IPL 2019 with his batting, keeping and leadership

Dhoni seems to be ageing like fine wine. Although he did have a few niggles during the tournament that made him sit out for a couple of matches, the commander-in-chief of the 'whistle-podu army' was strong for a majority of the season and guided his team to the final with his batting and leadership.

