×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: 4 Indian stars eye unique IPL record in the upcoming edition

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
103   //    16 Mar 2019, 13:52 IST

Image result for MS Dhoni kohli ipl sportskeeda

The 12th edition of Indian Premier League is set to begin from 23rd March and excitement for the tournament cannot be contained amongst the fans. Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Chennai Super Kings in the opening match at M Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

In the upcoming season, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina will be in the race to become the first Indian player in IPL to hit 200 sixes.

Chris Gayle is currently at the top with 292 sixes in 112 matches (111 innings). He has played for Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. From 2018, he has been playing for Kings XI Punjab.

AB de Villiers is in second spot with 187 sixes in 141 matches (129 innings). From 2008- 2010, he has played for Delhi Daredevils. From 2011 onwards, he has been playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Among the Indians, MS Dhoni is currently first (and 3rd overall) with 186 sixes in 175 matches (158 innings). He has led Chennai Super Kings from 2008, bar a couple of years when the franchise was suspended for its involvement in the betting scandal. In 2016 and 2017, MS Dhoni played for Rising Pune Supergiants.

Suresh Raina is 4th with 185 sixes in 176 matches (172 innings) with 1 century. He played for CSK for first 8 years. In 2016 and 2017, he played for Gujarat Lions.

Rohit Sharma has hit 184 sixes in 173 matches (168 innings). From 2008-2010, He had played for Deccan Chargers. Since 2011, he has turned up for Mumbai Indians. Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, Mumbai Indians had won 3 titles.

Indian captain Virat Kohli is also in the running for the record, standing 6th in the list. Having played for Royal Challengers Bangalore since the inception of the league, Virat Kohli has hit 178 sixes in 163 matches (155 innings).

In 2018, MS Dhoni hit 30 sixes and with an amazing strike rate of 150.66. Suresh Raina just hit 12 sixes in last year’s edition. He was one of the reasons why CSK won the tournament.

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma did not have a great season last year with 286 runs from 14 matches, with just 2 half-centuries to his name. He hit 12 sixes for Mumbai Indians.

Vira Kohli had a good season last year, scoring 530 runs in 14 matches despite the rest of the team faltering throughout. He tonked 18 sixes in the process. Given that he is in much better form this time around, expect him to breach the 200-six mark during the season.

These four greats will be looking to be the first Indian player to hit 200 sixes in the IPL.

Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Suresh Raina Virat Kohli
Top 5 run-scorers in IPL history 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Top 5 bowlers in the history of the IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Indian cricketing giants that might be playing their last IPL this year
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 6 Players who have lost their charm in recent times
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: The Dark Horses in each team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Team battles to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Key players for Chennai Super Kings this season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Ranking the most followed teams on Social Media 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 veterans for whom the upcoming season of IPL would be a do-or-die
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Big weaknesses of some of the franchises
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us