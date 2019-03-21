IPL 2019: 4 opening options for CSK

Chennai Super Kings are one of the most successful teams in the history of the Indian Premier League. They have three titles against their name, including one from the last season.

CSK's openers has played a very crucial role in the team's success, be it Michael Hussey or Mathew Hayden. As IPL 2019 is set to begin in a couple of days, here is a look at the opening options that CSK have this season:

#1 Ambati Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu

Ambai Rayudu was one of the standout performers for CSK last year. Not only was he the highest run-getter for Chennai, but he was also the fourth highest scorer in the entire league.

After this, he also went on to play as a middle-order batsman for the Indian team. This year in the IPL, he is expected to be one of the two primary openers of CSK.

That said, it's not sure whether he will play in all the matches, as the franchise will also have to manage his workload for the World Cup lined up ahead.

#2 Shane Watson

Shane Watson

Just like Rayudu, Watson also had a terrific season last year where he finished just behind the Indian as the fifth highest run-getter of the season. Watson also slammed two centuries, one of which came in the final and helped CSK win the title.

It is expected that Watson will start the innings this year as well for Chennai. He would want to replicate his form from last year and continue giving the team explosive starts.

#3 Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis didn't play a lot of matches in the initial stage of the 2018 season as he was suffering from an injury. And after Watson and Rayudu started well, the management did not make a change in their opening slots.

But the South African was given a few chances in the latter stages, and his most significant knock came in the Qualifier 1 where he single-handedly won the match for his team and make them reach the final.

#4 Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay has done well for Chennai over the years but he couldn't get a chance last year due to Rayudu's presence and good form. This year, in order to manage Rayudu's workload, the management could give Vijay a fair amount of chances to open the innings alongside Watson / Du Plessis.

