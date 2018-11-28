×
IPL 2019: 4 players RCB must purchase to make a title-winning team

Pratham Shanbhag
1.52K   //    28 Nov 2018, 00:43 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB seem to have a thin squad going into the December auctions but these signings could bring about a change in fortunes.

Royal Challengers Bangalore( RCB) have been the perennial underachievers in the seasons of the IPL bygone. While they have had star names like Chris Gayle, Dale Steyn, Jacques Kallis formerly in their ranks, and the current duo of Virat and ABD, nothing seems to have gone their way.

So this season, RCB has let go of most of their star batsmen, but have decided to persist with the same crop of bowlers and all-rounders, apart from roping in Marcus Stoinis in the trade window.

So as they head into the auction with a fragile batting, a low, measly budget of 18.15 Cr, and players' World Cup commitments, here are 5 players who could change their fortunes if surely signed by the franchise:

#1 Sherfane Rutherford


Rutherford could be the replacement for Chris Gayle that RCB have been seeking
Rutherford could be the replacement for Chris Gayle that RCB have been seeking

Though not a household name in international cricket yet, just take a look at this 20 year-old's numbers: 230 runs from 8 matches in the Global Canada T20 league for West Indies B (which included a match-winning 134*) at a strike rate of 173, finishing as the third-highest run-getter in that tournament, coupled with 7 wickets of pace bowling at a respectable economy of 7.4.

Although his CPL 2018 performance for Guyana Amazon Warriors was overshadowed by Shimron Hetmyer's brilliance, he still amassed 171 runs from 7 innings at a strike rate of 142, playing at various positions, and played some fast-paced match winning innings which took his team to the finals. He has continued his batting exploits in the controversial T 10 league as well.

He is considered a dangerous hard-hitter of the ball and is a destructive opener, who can also play as a pinch-hitter lower down the innings. His all-round capabilities and flexibility in batting position are a big plus for any team, and this should help the RCB in a humongous way.

His big-hitting abilities make him ideal for the RCB at the top of the order, more so as a long-term replacement for the legendary Chris Gayle. Although he may be an unheralded player, RCB should certainly pick him in the auctions. The fact that he is a surprise package would help as RCB could buy him for cheap money, and then spring a surprise or two on the other teams.

