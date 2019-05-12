IPL 2019: 4 Players unlucky to get fewer opportunities in this season

Yuvraj Singh - Image Courtesy (BCCI/IPLT20.com)

Indian Premier League is the greatest cricket league in the world. One of the reasons for the popularity is the huge array of talent on display. Teams have a lot of quality players in starting XI and on the bench. To get a place in the team you need to work hard otherwise you have to spend the whole season on the sidelines

On the other hand, players have to work hard to maintain their place in the team. A lot of players are waiting in the wings, so a dip in form can cost the player his spot in the team. If the replacement performs well, there is very less scope for the player to come back into the team.

In this IPL we have seen a lot of quality players get fewer chances due to huge competition for places. Let us look at the players who were unlucky not to get enough chances to impress this season.

#4 Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay - Image Courtesy (BCCI/IPLT20.com)

Murali Vijay has been one of India's most solid batsmen in the last few years. The right-hander also has a great record in the Indian Premier but he has failed to make an impact in the last few seasons.

CSK has opted for fixed opening pair of Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis this year. This has meant that Vijay has got very few opportunities to make his mark in the tournament. The elegant batsman played two decent knocks in the two chances he got this season.

Vijay scored 64 runs in two matches this season at a more than decent average of 32. While his strike-rate has been poor but that has been due to the nature of pitches. The competition for places in the CSK XI has meant that the 35-year-old has not been given enough chances to make his mark.

