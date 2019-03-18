IPL 2019: 4 players who can propel Sunrisers Hyderabad to IPL glory

SRH celebrating their victory in 2016

The stage is set for another blissful season of IPL as the franchises gear up to take the centre stage in what is probably the most famous T20 league in the world, where every team holds a formidable squad, thus making it even harder to predict the outcome.

Talking about formidable squads, there is one such franchise who seems to have all boxes ticked heading into the 12th instalment of IPL and that team is Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 2016 champions possess a fearsome lineup that has the ability to hurt any opposition.

SRH reached the final last term where they lost to Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets. The orange army will be looking to win the tournament this time and for that, they need their star men to fire on all cylinders in order to ensure a successful campaign for the Sunrisers' camp.

Here we list down four players who shall be imperative in SRH's quest to bring home the IPL title.

#4 Bhuvaneshwar Kumar

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar in action

The Indian swinger has consistently performed at the highest level. Whether it is IPL or International Cricket, Bhuvaneshwar Bhuvi has got the fans talking with his swing bowling.

The Indian swing master wasn't at his best in 2018 but there is absolutely no denying his qualities as the lead pacer in the exuberant SRH side.

Bhuvaneshwar has 120 IPL wickets to his name which places him in an elite list of all-time leading wicket-takers in the history of the tournament and ardent SRH supporters will hope to see the best of Bhuvaneshwar Kumar in 2019.

#3 Siddharth Kaul

Siddharth Kaul was SRH's most successful pacer in 2018

The SRH pacer has been one of the finds of the IPL. If 2017 was Siddarth Kaul’s introduction to the followers of IPL, then 2018 was when Kaul truly made his mark in the cherished T20 tournament.

The high flying pacer troubled oppositions in the 2018 edition as his ability to mix things up created a lot of trouble for many batsmen.

Kaul ended 2018 with 21 wickets, second only to Andrew Tye. Kaul will be in the hunt for the Purple Cap this time around and the SRH devotees will wish that the flying pacer is able to replicate his form from 2018.

