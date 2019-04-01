IPL 2019: 4 Records that Suresh Raina will probably not break in IPL

Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina is arguably the greatest T20 batsman from India. The 31-year old has an incredible record in T20s and is one of the bests in that format. Even in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the lad has been brilliant throughout the 11 seasons of the tournament. Suresh Raina, who is widely regarded as Mr. IPL, has been one of the main reasons behind Chennai Super Kings successful campaign in all these years of IPL.

The UP cricketer is the first cricketer to achieve the feat of scoring 5000 runs in the IPL. He holds the 4th rank in the list of most no. of sixes and is just 13 sixes away from surpassing the milestone of 200 sixes. The southpaw also holds the first rank in the list of most no. of catches in IPL too. He has taken 99 catches and requires just one more to achieve the milestone of 100 catches in the Indian Premier League.

However, there are still a lot of records that Mr. IPL might fail to conquer. Raina's form has gone down in the past few years and the lad seems to have lost the Midas touch. His style of play has also changed and some records might seem to be a road too far for Raina. The 31-year old can, albeit still make a plethora of records by some milestones seem out of his reach. In the following slides, we will have a look at some of those records.

#4 Most number of centuries (Chris Gayle)

Chris Gayle

On one hand, Chris Gayle holds the record for most number of centuries scored in the IPL, with the explosive left-hander having 6 tons to his name. Raina, on the other hand, has a solitary hundred to show. The southpaw won't find it easy at all to reach till Gayle's numbers because scoring 5 more centuries will turn out to be a very difficult task.

