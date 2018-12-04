IPL 2019: 5 Legendary CSK players still associated with the squad

Chennai Super Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore - IPL T20

Chennai Super Kings has been one of the most successful T20 teams ever and arguably the popular teams in IPL history. It is owned by India cements, who bought the team for $91 million in 2008, with CSK's brand being evaluated at $65 million in 2018.

They have won the coveted trophy three times and made it to the finals a record 6 times. Their approach during the auctions is strategic compared to other franchises and they prefer to retain their core each year.

Players become the face of the team and fans usually remember the players who made the team what it is today. CSK has had many such legendary players in its line-up but there have been just a few constants who have been associated with the franchise for a very long period and would be taking part in the 2019 edition as well.

Let's look a list of 5 players with a couple of notable mentions:

#5 Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo "The Champion Dancer" has been one of the hot properties in IPL. Dwayne Bravo played for the Mumbai Indians for the first three seasons.

The big Trinidadian was picked up by CSK during 2011 IPL Auctions as a specialist all-rounder.

Bravo was one of the top performers during the 2012 IPL scoring 461 runs with the bat at an average of 57. He usually batted with MS Dhoni in the latter stages and ended with a brilliant strike rate of 178. Bravo ended the season with 19 wickets and became the highest wicket-taker.

Bravo won the Purple Cap for being the highest wicket-taker in 2013 IPL with 32 wickets at an average of 9.50. He sustained shoulder injury in IPL 2014 in the first match against Kings XI Punjab which ruled him out of the tournament.

Bravo won the Purple cap for the second time playing for CSK with 26 wickets in the 2015 IPL. Bravo is one of the two players who has won 2 purple caps in IPL history, with other being Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Bravo who played an important role in CSK's triumph was retained by the franchise in 2018 IPL for 6.40 Crores.

Bravo will be playing again for CSK in the 2019 IPL and without a doubt, he will be Dhoni's go-to man during the death overs.

