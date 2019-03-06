×
IPL 2019: 5 mentor-protege battles to watch out for

Anderson Edward
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.63K   //    06 Mar 2019, 20:21 IST

MS Dhoni & Rishabh Pant
MS Dhoni & Rishabh Pant

IPL 11 was an edition where there was a competition between the best players in the game but IPL 12 seems to be one where mentors and pupils face off in a battle of the ages.

The eleven editions of IPL have made quite a lot of star players. However, with the passage of time, the heroes are getting a bit aged and new heroes are starting to emerge.

With experience comes maturity and with youth comes vigour. March 23, 2019, seems to start a new chapter in the cricketing history when experience and youth face off to showcase a battle like never seen before.

Imagine your famous idol becoming your fiery competitor. That's the scenario for these relatively young players in IPL 12. They will take on whom they consider as their mentors. 

Honourable mention(s): MS Dhoni vs Rishabh Pant; Virat Kohli vs Jasprit Bumrah

The broadcasting team of Indian Premier seems to be aware of the rising young talents in the IPL. Thus, their two promotional videos show young Indian star players challenging the established stalwarts.

Rishabh Pant made quite a challenge to his idol MS Dhoni that his performance against CSK will lead MSD to lose his cool. Of course, Dhoni replied to the challenge in a later video that he will be ready to see what the youngster have in store.

Similarly, Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah sent a message to Virat Kohli that he is coming to take his wicket to claim the name of world's best bowler. However, Virat Kohli with a chuckle replied in a subsequent video that he will be ready for the challenge.

All the video advertisements are available on the official Star Sports YouTube channel.

While the upcoming competition between the two mentor-protege pair seems mouthwatering there are some other similar pair who would compete with the goal of besting each other.

