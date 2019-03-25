IPL 2019: 5 new players who could change the tides for RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore is captained by Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore have always been a strong team on paper but their results rarely meet the expectations. Boasting of having the world's best batsmen in the form of AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli in the side, RCB arguably have the greatest top order in the league.

But with a humiliating start against the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2019 opener, the men in red would want to make some changes to their line-up, when they next face Mumbai Indians on 28th March.

They have backed their confidence in young talent this year, buying uncapped players for good amounts of money. While the playing eleven of the opening match was a calculated and safe approach, the team management would want to shake things up, come the next encounter.

So here are five players who could change RCB's fortunes!

5 - Marcus Stoinis

Stoinis has previously played for Kings XI Punjab

One of the weak links of RCB is the middle order. It is often seen that the middle order collapses under pressure, without the support of the top order. Despite having a star-studded line up that included destructive batsmen like Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and the like over the years, RCB has three of the 10 lowest totals in IPL history (49 against KKR in 2017, 70 against CSK in 2019 and 70 against Rajasthan Royals in 2014)

A consistent and stable player such as Marcus Stoinis could play the anchor in the middle order, who could start striking when the need comes. Not only that, Stoinis is a handy bowler who could bowl his quota of four overs economically and also pick up wickets on a lucky day!

His right-arm medium deliveries could be the perfect fit for a middle-overs stint. His good form, coupled with his experience of playing on Indian pitches most recently, would help the Aussie provide the necessary stability to Kohli's men.

