IPL 2019: 5 players Mumbai Indians might release after this season

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 6.83K // 14 May 2019, 11:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Could this be Yuvraj Singh's last IPL season? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

The Mumbai Indians etched their name into the history books once again as they lifted the IPL trophy for the 4th time by beating the Chennai Super Kings in a cliffhanger of a contest.

Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the side finished at the top of the table despite a slow start and they were in great form ahead of the playoffs. In the playoffs, they thrashed the Chennai Super Kings to advance to the final and later clawed their way back into the final to end up winning it in a dramatic fashion.

Their power packed middle order led by Hardik Pandya was the main reason for their success as they always managed to take the team to a respectable total and Jasprit Bumrah's expertise in defending totals would do the rest.

Rahul Chahar, the young leg-spinner impressed the most for the side as he bowled with beautiful control and craft and was always economic with his bowling whether he picked up a wicket or not.

Being the winning side, the Mumbai Indians aren't expected to release a lot of players ahead of the Player Auction for IPL 2020. They also aren't known to release a lot of members of their side and always like to retain their core unit.

However, there have been a couple of underperforming players and some who don't fit into the side and they have to be dropped by the side.

On that note, let's take a look at 5 players who the Mumbai Indians could release ahead of the next season.

#5 Mayank Markande

Markande wasn't backed by skipper Rohit Sharma. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

Mayank Markande was one of the finds of the season for Mumbai Indians in 2018 and the leg-spinner made his international debut a couple of months ago. However, he failed to live up to the expectations and could pick up just 1 wicket from 3 games.

Advertisement

Markande’s spot in the side was taken by a very impressive Rahul Chahar, another talented youngster to emerge from the side. Chahar solidified his position in the side when Markande was ridden with illness for a couple of matches.

Markande was also expensive with the ball in the games which he played in and though it’s highly unlikely for the side to do so, they might succumb to the fact that newer and more younger players are available for selection.

His domestic and List A form too have been on the decline and hence he could be released by the side.

1 / 5 NEXT