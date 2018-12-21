IPL 2019: 5 teams that can win IPL overseas

IPL 2019 auctions concluded on 18th December and teams have already decided their combinations. Several rookies instigated a bidding war amidst the deep-pocketed franchises. Similarly, there were cricketing greats who went unsold.

Irrespective of the team selections, it is the performance that will matter when the IPL kicks off next year.

For the third time after 2009 and 2014, IPL might be moving to overseas shores. Conditions overseas will be contrastingly dissimilar from the ones back home in India. Rajasthan and CSK who played the finals in 2008, could not make it to the finals in 2009 when IPL moved to Africa.

The teams which possess a strong pace bowling unit has an excellent opportunity to do well. IPL 2019 players list makes it more exciting to formulate a team that can win in alien conditions.

Let's look into five teams which have an opportunity to win the IPL.

#5 Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR's squad for IPL 2019

KKR has always been a surprise package in IPL. After struggling to qualify for the first three seasons, KKR rejuvenated their fortunes by winning the trophy twice in 2012 and 2014. They are one of the most consistent sides in the IPL usually qualifying in the top four.

KKR's auction strategy was evident when they went for horses over courses. They have a decent mix of batsmen with Robin Uthappa and Chris Lynn at the helm. Middle order will be bolstered by captain Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill. The West Indian trio of Sunil Narine, Carlos Braithwaite and Andre Russell will give them the firepower down the order and perform the all-rounder's role.

KKR's trump card in overseas conditions might be Kuldeep Yadav whose performance might go a long way in deciding their chances. However, with the inclusions of Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Prasidh Krishna, they have pace bowlers who can consistently bowl above 90 mph.

They have some backups like Joe Denly, Anrich Nortje and Harry Gurney who might do better in conditions that aids pace and bounce.

