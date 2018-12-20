IPL 2019: 5 Unsold batsmen who can come back as replacement players

This was the first occasion that McCullum went unsold

The auctions for IPL 2019 yet again sprung many surprises. While raw Indian talents like Varun Chakravarthy, Prabhsimran Singh, Shivam Dube and Prayas Ray Barman went for crores, some well-established names of world cricket like Dale Steyn, Hashim Amla and Brendon McCullum found no buyers.

Quite unsurprisingly, some of the unsold players have proved their worth in IPL. But it seems like they do not fit in the scheme of IPL teams anymore.

However, all is not lost for all these unsold players. IPL is a long tournament and teams do not get much time to rejuvenate between two matches which lead to injuries to the players. On many occasions, crucial players get ruled out due to injuries and their respective teams are left in a fix as they do not have an able replacement in their existing squad. This is when these unsold players come into the picture.

Let us have a look at five such unsold batsmen who can make a comeback as replacement players during the forthcoming edition of IPL.

#5 Reeza Hendricks

Hendricks celebrates his century for Jozi Stars

Reeza Hendricks came into limelight after scoring a century in his debut ODI match for South Africa. The 29-year-old has been in a rich vein of form of late. He was the third highest run-scorer in the Mzansi super league, scoring 412 runs in 10 matches at an average of 58.85 and a strike-rate of 142.56, thus playing a pivotal role his Jozi Stars' title triumph.

Even though he is in contention for a spot in South Africa's World Cup squad, South African players might be available for a major part of the tournament and thus Hendricks might be coming in as a replacement player.

