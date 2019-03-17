×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: 5 Veterans who hold the key to CSK's plans of successfully defending the title

Sanchit Grover
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
111   //    17 Mar 2019, 22:08 IST

Chennai Super Kings celebrating their triumph
Chennai Super Kings celebrating their triumph

In the history of IPL, there aren't many teams to outscore Chennai Super Kings in the records department. They are the team with the most number of wins, most number of final appearances and most number of semi-final appearances.

Chennai Super Kings rule the chart and the hearts of millions of supporters of this majestic tournament. The men in yellow are three-time champions of the IPL and have been utterly dominant all throughout their glorious history.

Last year marked the comeback for the Chennai based franchise in the IPL after a 2-year suspension. They made quite a statement by winning the tournament as they strolled past their opponents to lift the prestigious trophy and be crowned as the Kings of the Indian Premier League for the third time.

With IPL 2019 just days away, it makes us ponder over Chennai's prospect of winning the trophy 2 years in a row. While all the franchises have recruited well, the men in yellow still are the firm favourites to lift the trophy for a record fourth time.

With the squad they have and the most importantly the balance and the experience they possess, CSK will prove to be a mighty contender this time.

With that being said, the highlight of the Chennai squad is the presence of veterans who with their experience and composure will look to shine once more in the IPL.

Here we list down 5 players who'll be key to CSK's plans of winning the IPL trophy in 2019:

#5. Suresh Raina

Raina is the greatest runscorer in the history of IPL
Raina is the greatest runscorer in the history of IPL

To begin with, we have Suresh Raina- the man who has outscored every other player as he stands on top of the list of most runs in the history of IPL.

Advertisement

Raina brings invaluable experience to this side in the middle and there's simply no arguing about his status in the spectacle that is the IPL. The southpaw has been the catalyst to CSK being triumphant thrice in India's supreme club T20 tournament and will look to bring more glory in the colours of Chennai.

With 4985 runs, Raina is the leading runscorer in the history of IPL and will grace the fields of IPL for yet another season as he looks to become the first player to score 5000 runs in the IPL.


1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians MS Dhoni Ambati Rayudu
Sanchit Grover
ANALYST
IPL 2019: 5 veterans for whom the upcoming season of IPL would be a do-or-die
RELATED STORY
Top 5 captains in the history of IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Key players for Chennai Super Kings this season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: The all-time XI of players who will play this season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Top 5 bowlers in the history of the IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Big weaknesses of some of the franchises
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Analyzing the strengths and weaknesses of each team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: The ongoing rivalry between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Key players from each team who can leave the tournament midway because of World Cup
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Rating the captain of each team
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us