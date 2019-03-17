IPL 2019: 5 Veterans who hold the key to CSK's plans of successfully defending the title

Chennai Super Kings celebrating their triumph

In the history of IPL, there aren't many teams to outscore Chennai Super Kings in the records department. They are the team with the most number of wins, most number of final appearances and most number of semi-final appearances.

Chennai Super Kings rule the chart and the hearts of millions of supporters of this majestic tournament. The men in yellow are three-time champions of the IPL and have been utterly dominant all throughout their glorious history.

Last year marked the comeback for the Chennai based franchise in the IPL after a 2-year suspension. They made quite a statement by winning the tournament as they strolled past their opponents to lift the prestigious trophy and be crowned as the Kings of the Indian Premier League for the third time.

With IPL 2019 just days away, it makes us ponder over Chennai's prospect of winning the trophy 2 years in a row. While all the franchises have recruited well, the men in yellow still are the firm favourites to lift the trophy for a record fourth time.

With the squad they have and the most importantly the balance and the experience they possess, CSK will prove to be a mighty contender this time.

With that being said, the highlight of the Chennai squad is the presence of veterans who with their experience and composure will look to shine once more in the IPL.

Here we list down 5 players who'll be key to CSK's plans of winning the IPL trophy in 2019:

#5. Suresh Raina

Raina is the greatest runscorer in the history of IPL

To begin with, we have Suresh Raina- the man who has outscored every other player as he stands on top of the list of most runs in the history of IPL.

Raina brings invaluable experience to this side in the middle and there's simply no arguing about his status in the spectacle that is the IPL. The southpaw has been the catalyst to CSK being triumphant thrice in India's supreme club T20 tournament and will look to bring more glory in the colours of Chennai.

With 4985 runs, Raina is the leading runscorer in the history of IPL and will grace the fields of IPL for yet another season as he looks to become the first player to score 5000 runs in the IPL.

