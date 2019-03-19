×
IPL 2019: 6 opening options for Sunrisers Hyderabad

CricWiz
ANALYST
Feature
360   //    19 Mar 2019, 08:47 IST

Kane Williamson and David Warner
Kane Williamson and David Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad has been one of the most consistent teams in the IPL in the last few years. The Hyderabad based franchise has put a conscious effort into forming a well-balanced side with strong bench strength. The Sunrisers did well to reach the finals of IPL 2018 before losing against Chennai Super Kings. While Shikhar Dhawan was in fantastic form in IPL 2018, SRH struggled to find a suitable batting partner for him.

SRH clearly missed the destructive David Warner. Moreover, the team will no longer have the services of Dhawan who has been a pillar in SRH's batting for years now. The team has tried to compensate this by buying some quality opening batsmen at the auction.

Also, the team will be buoyed by the fact that their former captain David Warner will be available, at least for the first half of the tournament. We will look at all the opening options available to SRH in IPL 2019.

#6 Shreevats Goswami

Shreevats Goswami
Shreevats Goswami

Sunrisers Hyderabad's regular wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha got injured at the fag end of the tournament in IPL 2018 which gave an opportunity to Shreevats Goswami in the playing XI. Goswami scored 52 runs in 6 matches at an average of 17.33. However, he was retained by the Sunrisers for IPL 2019. Goswami, who won the 'Emerging Player of the season' award in 2008, can be used as an opener in case of unavailability of overseas openers.

#5 Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha
Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha was used excessively as an opener by the Sunrisers in IPL 2019. However, Saha squandered these opportunities and scored just 122 runs in 11 matches at a poor average of 15.25. He also missed a lot of matches due to injury. Even though Jonny Bairstow is in the side to do the wicket-keeping duties, he won't be available in the latter half of the tournament, which might open the doors for Saha.

