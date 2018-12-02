×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

8 players with highest average in the 8 main IPL stadiums

Shreyas
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
333   //    02 Dec 2018, 17:41 IST

CSK are probably the most loved team and has a very loyal fan base
CSK are probably the most loved team and has a very loyal fan base

The Indian Premier League is probably the most successful T20 league in the world and one major reason for its popularity is its immense and loyal fan base. The fans in each city idolize the players of their team and the players try to repay them with good performances throughout their career.

Though there have been 12 franchises in the IPL, only eight of them have stayed for a long duration. Here are eight players who have the best batting average in each of the 8 home grounds of teams.

Note: Each player should have played at least 10 games in the venues.

Chennai Super Kings- MA Chidambaram Stadium: Mike Hussey

Chennai Super Kings are the most successful franchise in IPL history and their fans' support was a major reason for that. Last year, only one match was held in Chennai and the rest had to be shifted to Pune due to some political conundrum. The fans travelled a long distance to support their stars and the team even arranged special trains for them. Such is the 'Yellove' that they share.

Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo are all fan favourites at Chepauk but the player who has the highest average is neither of the three. 'Mr. Cricket' Mike Hussey has the highest batting average playing in Chennai in the IPL. He has been a major run scorer for CSK and even won the Orange Cap in 2013.

He returned to CSK colours in 2018, but this time as a batting coach. He has scored 848 runs in 21 matches with a decent strike rate of 126.81 and great average of 47.11. He has won five Man of the Match awards and has scored seven 50s at this venue.

Delhi Daredevils- Feroz Shah Kotla: JP Duminy

JP Duminy has loved playing for the Delhi Daredevils. The Proteas all-rounder was probably their only consistent scorer in 2014 and 2015 and was often the lone ranger for the side. He has scored 1015 runs in 35 innings in the IPL averaging 44 with a good strike rate of 134. In Delhi, Duminy has scored 403 runs in 13 innings averaging a great 50.37 with a decent strike rate of 126.76.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore MS Dhoni Virat Kohli
Shreyas
ANALYST
Cricket and kabaddi are the 2 things which I can talk about without a break. A sports lover and die hard fan of KL Rahul and De Gea.
IPL 2019: Highest Paid IPL XI from the list of retained...
RELATED STORY
IPL: Highest paid players in the history of each franchise
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Five unique records in the IPL history
RELATED STORY
11 players with the most 'Man of the Match' awards in the...
RELATED STORY
Top three batsmen with most sixes in the IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Batsmen from every franchise who can win the...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 XI that could have beaten CSK in the finals
RELATED STORY
IPL 2017: 5 players with most sixes in IPL history
RELATED STORY
5 players who did not justify their expensive price tags...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Auction: 3 overseas players who can be the most...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us