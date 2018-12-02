8 players with highest average in the 8 main IPL stadiums

CSK are probably the most loved team and has a very loyal fan base

The Indian Premier League is probably the most successful T20 league in the world and one major reason for its popularity is its immense and loyal fan base. The fans in each city idolize the players of their team and the players try to repay them with good performances throughout their career.

Though there have been 12 franchises in the IPL, only eight of them have stayed for a long duration. Here are eight players who have the best batting average in each of the 8 home grounds of teams.

Note: Each player should have played at least 10 games in the venues.

Chennai Super Kings- MA Chidambaram Stadium: Mike Hussey

Chennai Super Kings are the most successful franchise in IPL history and their fans' support was a major reason for that. Last year, only one match was held in Chennai and the rest had to be shifted to Pune due to some political conundrum. The fans travelled a long distance to support their stars and the team even arranged special trains for them. Such is the 'Yellove' that they share.

Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo are all fan favourites at Chepauk but the player who has the highest average is neither of the three. 'Mr. Cricket' Mike Hussey has the highest batting average playing in Chennai in the IPL. He has been a major run scorer for CSK and even won the Orange Cap in 2013.

He returned to CSK colours in 2018, but this time as a batting coach. He has scored 848 runs in 21 matches with a decent strike rate of 126.81 and great average of 47.11. He has won five Man of the Match awards and has scored seven 50s at this venue.

Delhi Daredevils- Feroz Shah Kotla: JP Duminy

JP Duminy has loved playing for the Delhi Daredevils. The Proteas all-rounder was probably their only consistent scorer in 2014 and 2015 and was often the lone ranger for the side. He has scored 1015 runs in 35 innings in the IPL averaging 44 with a good strike rate of 134. In Delhi, Duminy has scored 403 runs in 13 innings averaging a great 50.37 with a decent strike rate of 126.76.

