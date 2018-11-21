IPL 2019 Auction: 3 overseas players who can be the most expensive buys

Ashwin Srinivasa FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 493 // 21 Nov 2018, 13:48 IST

Oshane Thomas

Indian Premier League has become a platform to find exceptional talent. Teams across the world wants to send their players to be a part of the high profile tournament which gives them a template for selection. Players from West Indies, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand have always raked in big numbers. Many players from these countries first showcased their talent in the IPL and later got a call for national duty.

England, after the 2015 World Cup debacle, shed their conservative approach and decided to participate in the IPL. When Ben Stokes became the most expensive buy and also won the Man of the Tournament award, England realized the benefits of playing in the IPL. Afghanistan has proved to be a surprise package with their spinners. Afghanistan spinners have an element of mystery about them and IPL provides them the platform to compete against the best in a pressure cooker scenario.

With every passing year, IPL has produced new stars and 2019 promises to be an another exciting sojourn for cricket fans with exciting players putting their names in the auction list.

Let's look at 3 such players who can set the cash registers on fire.

#3 Oshane Thomas (West Indies)

Oshane Thomas is a tall and a burly Jamaican in the Joel Garner mould. He is young and well built and has the ability to generate steep bounce at 150 clicks. He has the right attitude for a fast bowler and bowls with hostility. In the recently concluded limited over series against India, the right-arm pacer showed enough potential to trouble the batsman.

Thomas consistently troubled and dismissed Shikhar Dhawan by using his extra pace and bounce. The seamer's figures may look expensive as he bowled to arguably the best limited overs batsmen who have mastered the art of constructing an innings and demoralizing oppositions. But his T20 record in CPL shows promise. In the 2018 season, he picked 26 wickets in 17 outings at an economy of 8.27 and average of 19.73.

There is enough promise and franchises will definitely have an eye on this burly West Indies pacer, who could set the cash register ringing.

