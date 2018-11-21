×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

IPL 2019 Auction: 3 overseas players who can be the most expensive buys 

Ashwin Srinivasa
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
493   //    21 Nov 2018, 13:48 IST

Oshane Thomas
Oshane Thomas

Indian Premier League has become a platform to find exceptional talent. Teams across the world wants to send their players to be a part of the high profile tournament which gives them a template for selection. Players from West Indies, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand have always raked in big numbers. Many players from these countries first showcased their talent in the IPL and later got a call for national duty.

England, after the 2015 World Cup debacle, shed their conservative approach and decided to participate in the IPL. When Ben Stokes became the most expensive buy and also won the Man of the Tournament award, England realized the benefits of playing in the IPL. Afghanistan has proved to be a surprise package with their spinners. Afghanistan spinners have an element of mystery about them and IPL provides them the platform to compete against the best in a pressure cooker scenario.

With every passing year, IPL has produced new stars and 2019 promises to be an another exciting sojourn for cricket fans with exciting players putting their names in the auction list.

Let's look at 3 such players who can set the cash registers on fire.

#3 Oshane Thomas (West Indies)

Oshane Thomas is a tall and a burly Jamaican in the Joel Garner mould. He is young and well built and has the ability to generate steep bounce at 150 clicks. He has the right attitude for a fast bowler and bowls with hostility. In the recently concluded limited over series against India, the right-arm pacer showed enough potential to trouble the batsman.

Thomas consistently troubled and dismissed Shikhar Dhawan by using his extra pace and bounce. The seamer's figures may look expensive as he bowled to arguably the best limited overs batsmen who have mastered the art of constructing an innings and demoralizing oppositions. But his T20 record in CPL shows promise. In the 2018 season, he picked 26 wickets in 17 outings at an economy of 8.27 and average of 19.73.

There is enough promise and franchises will definitely have an eye on this burly West Indies pacer, who could set the cash register ringing.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore Sam Curran T20 Leisure Reading
Ashwin Srinivasa
ANALYST
Mechanical Engineer by destiny and a passionate cricket enthusiast by heart. I've been a cricket tragic all through my life. Writing about cricket has been my dream and all those hours of watching cricket has given me the right insight and understanding about the game. I love to provide in-depth analysis of a Team's journey over the years, remind my readers about some of our forgotten heroes and also pen down my perspectives about a problem that has been plaguing a team. Cricket has always given us special moments to cherish and I would like to take each and every reader down the memory lane to celebrate our most loved sport.
IPL Auction 2019: How many overseas players can each team...
RELATED STORY
11 players with the most 'Man of the Match' awards in the...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 : 3 Overseas players who were lucky to be retained
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 4 Players who could replace Mitchell Starc at KKR 
RELATED STORY
5 players IPL teams regretted selling
RELATED STORY
5 players who did not justify their expensive price tags...
RELATED STORY
5 England players who failed to shine in the IPL
RELATED STORY
6 Batsmen who have scored a century for two IPL franchises
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: List Of Players Released, Retained And Transferred
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 released players who could be expensive buys...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us