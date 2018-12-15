IPL 2019 Auction: 5 forgotten stars who could make a comeback

The big day is getting closer as the 2019 IPL auction is only a couple of days away. The tournament is expected to be preponed by few weeks and the venue is not yet finalized. 2019 ICC World Cup is expected to impact IPL 2019 and the auction could throw us some surprises.

346 players will be auctioned on December 18 and there are 70 slots that need to be filed. Franchises are busy plotting their strategy for the auction and some of them already reached out to their fans for suggestions on which players to buy.

IPL 2019 might witness a few comeback stars. Some of the popular players who disappeared from the action for a while because of various reasons were shortlisted for the 2019 auction. These players did not play a part in IPL 2018 but have found form in the past few months.

On that note, let’s take a look at the 5 forgotten stars who could make a comeback in IPL 2019.

#1 Varun Aaron

One of the fastest bowlers to have ever played for India, Varun Aaron last played an international match in 2015 and his last IPL game was in 2017. Having made his ODI debut at the age of 21, the promising fast bowler has failed to nail down a place in the Indian team because of injuries.

Despite his great abilities, the 29-year-old lacked consistency at the highest level. He has represented India in only nine Tests and nine One Day Internationals so far. Aaron has played only 42 games over six IPL season and picked up 38 wickets. He played for four different franchises and never settled into his role. He did not play a part in IPL 2018 as he went unsold in the auction.

However, he has been in good form over the past few months. He picked up 18 wickets for Jharkhand in the 2018/19 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He is also performing well in the ongoing Ranji Trophy campaign with 18 wickets in five games, which includes a couple of five-wicket hauls.

