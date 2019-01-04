IPL 2019: Best uncapped player from each team

Shubham kumar Singh FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 434 // 04 Jan 2019, 23:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Every year there is a buzz and excitement around the newer upcoming uncapped players from India. This is mainly because these uncapped players can be surprise package who could amaze other teams as very few would have known about them and then there are some who are already in the limelight like Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi and few of our U-19 superstars.

England U19's v India U19's - 4th ODI

It is very important for any team to have a good bunch of those uncapped players not only for any lone season but also as an investment for future seasons and they need to well groomed under the guidance of senior players. Today in this article we are going to analyze the best-uncapped players from each IPL team.

#8 Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings was in the news last season because most of their players were above the age of 30 and was ruled out by many to win the tournament but they amazed everyone and went on to lift the trophy. When it comes to the uncapped players, this team has a very few to offer in the coming season.

Though in the past many uncapped players who played for Chennai Super Kings went on to play for India, like Ravi Ashwin, Sudeep Tyagi, Mohit Sharma, Murali Vijay, and some others but from the last season in which the team made the comeback after two years of suspension it seems they have a change in their strategy.

Now let's take a look at the uncapped players in their squad and have brief look at them.

Uncapped Players: Chaitanya Bishnoi, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif and Monu Kumar.

Dhruv Shorey made his debut in the Ranji in 2015. He is now a dependable batsman for his state team. He was picked by CSK last year and even got a game against the RCB but failed to impress much.

KM Asif played three matches for CSK last year

KM Asif is probably the only uncapped player who may get enough opportunity in this year's IPL as he has a quite a good pace in his bowling. He played in two matches for the CSK last year and was able to pick up three wickets.

1 / 8 NEXT

Advertisement