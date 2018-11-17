IPL 2019: Best XI of the retained players

Sachin Arora FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10
17 Nov 2018, 17:48 IST

Keeping the core players with themselves, all eight franchises have released the list of all the retained, released and traded players ahead of the auctions for the 12th season of the Indian Premier League.

All the rumours and speculations have now been kept at the side as the final lists before the auctions have been prepared.

Some of the decisions were surprising, while others looked quite obvious and were always on the cards to take place.

But here is the best possible XI that can be formed with all the retained players of the upcoming season with due respect to all those players as well who are not present here in this list.

Openers (David Warner and Rohit Sharma)

CLT20 2012 - Highveld Lions v Mumbai Indians

These two players from the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians have definitely managed to pip out some of the biggest names when it comes to white ball cricket. This is just because of the consistency and the factor of scoring runs at an ease.

These two are also amongst the top 10 players when it comes the list of top run-getters in the history of Indian Premier League.

Warner is also the fastest to score 4000 runs in just 114 innings at average and strike rate of 40+ and 142 respectively. On the other hand, Sharma is one of the best white-ball hitters in the world at the moment and will also be vice-captaining the side as he has led Mumbai to three IPL titles so far.

Middle Order (Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers)

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s AB de Villiers.

Another three players that are present in the list of the highest run scorers in the history of IPL and the kind of impact that they leave on the game is irreplaceable. All these three players hold the capability of winning the match for their respective side single-handedly.

Raina and Kohli are the top two run-getters at the moment with almost 5000 runs to their name while de Villiers stands close to 4000 runs in this tournament. The retention of these three players in Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Banglore respectively was quite obvious.

