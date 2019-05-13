IPL 2019: Challenges that Mumbai Indians overcame to win the title

Prasham Pratap

Mumbai Indians lifted the trophy for the fourth time (Picture Courtesy-BCCI/iplt20.com)

The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League has come to an end the arithmetic of the Mumbai Indians winning it every alternate year is still true and running. Rohit Sharma's men topped the table this year. Next, they played the first qualifier and won it convincingly against the Chennai Super Kings.

The last three occasions where Mumbai lifted that trophy, were all against the team that featured Dhoni. In 2013 and 2015, it was against the Chennai Super Kings. However, in 2017, it was the Rising Pune Supergiant which was not led by Dhoni but still it was pretty much known as his team.

This year, however, defeating them in the first qualifier wasn't going to be enough. Dhoni and his team made a come back after winning the second qualifier to set up yet another date with the Mumbai Indians in the finals and it was a thrilling ride for everyone who saw it. The final turned out to be one of the greatest matches in the history of the tournament.

However, it was not a completely perfect season for the winners. There have been some problems that the Mumbai faced through the course of the tournament. Although, they adapted well to these problems and came out as the victorious camp in the end. Here is look at the challenges the team faced.

#3 Rohit Sharma's batting

Rohit Sharma left a lot to desire with the bat (Picture Courtesy-BCCI/iplt20.com)

One of the biggest concerns for the team was the skipper's batting form. Rohit Sharma would have liked a lot more runs of his willow. While his captaincy was impeccable, he scored just 405 runs in 15 innings at an average of just over 28. Though this is not an alarming concern going into the World Cup, it was surely a year to forget for the 32-year old with the bat.

