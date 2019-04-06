IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings beat Kings XI Punjab by 22 runs

Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings returned to winning ways as they defeated Kings XI Punjab by 22 runs at the M. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Saturday.

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni won the toss and decided to bat first. Faf du Plessis, playing his first match of this year’s IPL, along with Shane Watson provided a solid start, adding 54 by the end of 6 overs. Both the batsmen played with positive intent, adding pressure on the Kings XI Punjab bowlers.

Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin got the first breakthrough, dismissing Shane Watson. Suresh Raina who arrived at the crease following Watson's dismissal struggled to time the ball but du Plessis continued to bat strongly, reaching his fifty off 33 balls.

However, Ashwin then struck twice, dismissing du Plessis and Raina in the same over after the duo had added 44 runs for the 2nd wicket.

MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu then added 60 unbeaten runs for the 4th wicket to help Chennai Super Kings post a competitive total of 160 for 3. R Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for Kings XI Punjab with figures of 3 for 23.

Chasing a target of 161, Kings XI Punjab got off to a poor start as Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal were dismissed in quick succession by Harbhajan Singh in the 2nd over. KL Rahul and Sarfaraz Khan steadied the ship and at the end of 6 overs, Kings XI Punjab were 46 for 2.

After the power play, Rahul and Sarfaraz continued to take singles, putting pressure on the CSK bowlers. Sarfaraz reached his fifty off 42 balls and then Rahul completed his fifty off 41 balls. With the run rate rising steadily, Scott Kuggeleijn struck to dismiss Rahul for 55.

Deepak Chahar then dismissed David Miller to end Kings XI Punjab hopes. A brilliant final over by Kuggeleijn sealed a victory for CSK who registered their fourth victory of the tournament.

