IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings’ Best Possible XI against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Shashwat Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 611 // 17 Mar 2019, 13:40 IST

CSK again arrive as one of the favourites

The 12th edition of the IPL is a stone’s throw away and the tournament serves as a perfect appetizer before the World Cup. The previous season saw the return of Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings after a two-year hiatus with the latter marking its homecoming with a title triumph.

Thus, the Chennai based outfit would be looking to carry the momentum of last year and equal their record of being the only team to defend their IPL crown.

Ahead of the auction, the Yellow Army retained the majority of their players and hence, were judicious in their purchases. Mohit Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad were the only players to come through the door whereas Mitchell Santner was retained despite playing no part in 2018.

CSK’s first assignment is a home game against the competition’s underachievers aka Royal Challengers Bangalore. The tie is scheduled for the 23rd of March at the MA Chidambaram Stadium where the former would hope to lay down its dominance.

Through the course of this article, we take a look at how CSK could line up come the big game on Saturday:

Top Order: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina

Shane Watson has been at his belligerent best

Chennai Super Kings’ opening pair enjoyed a scintillating season in 2018. While Shane Watson powered CSK to the title in the final, Ambati Rayudu was consistent throughout and emerged as one of the leading run-getters in the tournament.

In addition, the presence of Watson provides an experienced bowling option. Capable of bowling with the new ball and at the death, his variations could prove useful on the sluggish Chennai wicket. Though his potential replacement, Francois Du Plessis, has been in decent form recently, the Australian’s multi-faceted gameplay gives him the nod.

The No.3 spot has been set in stone for Suresh Raina ever since the first season of the IPL. While he wasn’t at his extravagant best last term, the left-hander was effective in patches and still represents one of Dhoni’s most trusted lieutenants.

Moreover, the triumvirate of the aforementioned players complements each other perfectly. Rayudu and Watson are devastating against pace whereas Raina can milk the spinners for runs.

And with CSK relying heavily on good starts to launch their traditional late onslaught, one can expect the trio to stride out as the top three come Saturday.