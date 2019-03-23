IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings cruised to an easy win in the opening match against Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST News 21 // 23 Mar 2019, 23:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Defending Champions CSK began IPL 2019 with an easy win over RCB by seven wickets

The defending champions, Chennai Super Kings, began the IPL 2019 with a 7-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Saturday. Thanks to Imran Tahir and Harbhajan Singh spell, CSK bowled out RCB for a paltry total and won the match with ease.

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni won the toss and decided to field first. It was a slow start by Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel as they added 16 runs for the opening wicket. Harbhajan Singh took two big wickets of Virat Kohli and Moeen Ali to put pressure on RCB batsmen. At the end of 6 overs, RCB were 33 for 2.

After the power play overs, Harbhajan Singh dismissed AB de Villiers for 9runs. Shimron Hetymer who made his debut match was run out for 0. Imran Tahir bowled a magical spell to pick three wickets for just nine runs.

Ravindra Jadeja also chipped in with two wickets while Dwayne Bravo took the final RCB wicket on his first ball of the spell. Chennai Super Kings bowled out RCB for a paltry total of 70 in just 17.1 overs. For RCB, Parthiv Patel was the top scorer with 29 runs.

Chasing the target of 71 runs to win, Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Shane Watson for 0. Rayudu and Suresh Raina played with caution against Chahal and Moeen Ali. At the end of 6 overs, they were able to score just 16 runs for the loss of one wicket.

Suresh Raina and Rayudu played some lovely strokes. Moeen Ali struck by dismissing Suresh Raina for 19 runs. Raina and Rayudu added 32 runs for the second wicket.

Rayudu and Kedar Jadhav played slowly adding 19 runs for the 3rd wicket. Rayudu was dismissed for 28 runs by Mohammed Siraj. Ravindra Jadeja and Kedar Jadhav completed the formalities to help CSK win the opening match of the season by 7 wickets.

Brief scores: CSK 71 for 3 in 17.4 overs (Rayudu 28, Raina 19, Kedar Jadhav 13*, Chahal 1/6, Moeen Ali 1/19) beat RCB 70 in 17.1 overs (Parthiv Patel 29, AB de Villiers 9, Imran Tahir 3/9, Harbhajan Singh 3/20) by 7 wickets.

Advertisement