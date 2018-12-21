I love that 'Mohit Sharma, CSK player' feeling, says comeback man Mohit

Aadya Sharma FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Feature 367 // 21 Dec 2018, 14:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Having already retained a settled core of players, the Chennai Super Kings went into the 2019 IPL auctions with limited requirements, buying only two players to complete their roster.

One of them was Mohit Sharma, who returns to the franchise after three seasons.

The 30-year-old pacer's first stint with the Super Kings was from 2013-15, including the 2014 season where he was the Purple Cap winner.

At the sidelines of the Junior Super Kings T20 Tournament 2018 trophy and jersey unveiling, Mohit Sharma spoke to the media about his return to CSK and how he had missed the franchise during his time away.

How does it feel to be back at Chennai Super Kings? What is so special about the team?

It obviously feels good. It always feels good when you return home, whether you're coming from office or coming back from travelling the world. It feels relaxing.

The bond and the culture that CSK has developed, you don't get it so easily anywhere else. It's a family culture.

It's not just in the players, you see it in the staff, and in the fans, those who support Chennai. I played elsewhere for 3 years, but this was always said about me - "Mohit Sharma, CSK player". I love that, the feeling is really good.

The last time you played for CSK, you got a place in the Indian team and had a good World Cup (2015). Do you see this as a chance to get back into the national side?

Advertisement

To be very honest, I am not thinking that much. Right now, I am focussing on the process. I have been working on my fitness, I'll see what happens after that. I haven't thought that far ahead. I'll keep ensuring that I contribute for CSK to the best of my abilities, and help the franchise as much as I can.

"I haven't thought that far ahead (about India selection)"

You are known for your variations, especially in the death overs. Have you worked on new variations?

When it comes to bowling, I have always maintained that the simpler you keep it, the better it is.

All bowlers have variations. Especially with T20s around, the bowlers are using their brains even more. Personally, when it comes to variations, it matters when and how you use them, and against whom.

That should be your strength. I believe that whatever skills you have, you sharpen them and based on the situation, figure out where and what to use.

Were you expecting CSK to bid for you again, that too for such a big price (Rs 5 crores)? Did you miss CSK and MS Dhoni?

If I say I was not missing CSK, I would be lying big time! Yes, I have missed CSK a lot. I have missed being part of CSK - even when I played elsewhere for 3 years, I used to think it would have been better for me to have been playing at CSK. The environment creates a lot of difference.

No doubt, the MS Dhoni factor is always there. How well he understands you, how he handles you, that matters a lot.

"A lot of credit goes to Mahi bhai"

I recently said this: On the cricketing field, if there's someone who has taught me how to walk, it has been Mahendra Singh Dhoni. A lot of credit goes to Mahi bhai.

The IPL might be held outside India. Are you mentally prepared for it?

Once it gets confirmed, I'll prepare for it.

Compared to previous seasons, CSK has a new bowling attack now. How are you preparing yourself, given the kind of competition in the team?

It is important to develop the culture of healthy competition. It has already been developed at CSK. All of us are professional cricketers, we've all played alongside each other. Be it Deepak (Chahar) or Shardul (Thakur), we've played so much cricket together that we know each other in and out.

So, there's no difficulty in bonding and it helps a lot because of the culture developed at CSK, be it with the staff or the players. It doesn't let you slip into bad situations, which is the best thing.

Advertisement