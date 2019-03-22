×
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Preview
799   //    22 Mar 2019, 16:22 IST

Image result for csk rcb

It's the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League and it kicks off in Chennai on Saturday. Defending champions, Chennai Super Kings host Royal Challengers Bangalore in a South Indian derby in the first game of the season.

Almost all the sides go into the season with a new look squad but that is not the case with CSK. The 3-time champions retained most of the squad from the 2018 edition and only released Mark Wood, Kanishk Seth and Kshitiz Sharma.

The English bowler was replaced by David Willey but was counted as a retained player as he was a part of the 2018 squad as a replacement for injured Mitchell Santner. In the auctions, CSK signed just the 2 players – Mohit Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Match Preview

CSK have always had the upper hand over RCB and with the game being played in Chennai, they have an added advantage. RCB will be fielding a new look team under Kohli this season and that will play a huge part too.

The Chepauk pitch is expected to be in favour of the batsmen with a little help to the spinners later on. Whichever team wins the toss, will be looking to bat first and put a huge total on the board.

Predicted XI

Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur.

Key Players

Shane Watson has been in fine form and with enough rest, he will be raring to go. The Aussie will certainly be looking to continue from where he left last season and help the hosts at the top of the order.

Suresh Raina is another player who loves to play at Chepauk and it's a known fact that the southpaw always turns up when he dons the yellow jersey. Chinna Thala smashed a half-century in the practice match this week and is looking in good nick.

MS Dhoni, as always, will be the vital figure for CSK on the field. The Ranchi-born cricketer got some well-deserved rest during the latter part of the India v Australia series. Coach Stephen Fleming suggested that MSD will be batting up the order and thus, would be slotting himself into the #4 role for CSK.

Dwayne Bravo has been one of the best T20 players in the world for some time now and he too brings out the best when he plays for CSK. Chepauk has always been a happy hunting ground for the former Windies star and he'll be expected to be in the running for Purple Cap once again this season.

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
IPL 2019, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore : Preview and Predicted Playing XI
