IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings' probable playing XI vs Delhi Capitals

Harbhajan ran through RCB's top order

After winning the season opener comprehensively against RCB, CSK will look to carry the momentum into their second game against Delhi Capitals, who won their first game against Mumbai Indians. The 5th game of IPL 2019 will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi.

Feroz Shah Kotla has generally been a high scoring ground and CSK's strong batting line-up will be eyeing a big score. It will be interesting to see if they persist with the same playing XI or make any changes.

Openers

Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu

Shane Watson looked a little rusty against RCB and couldn't open his account. But he is a class act and will be keen to get amongst the runs.

He will be partnered by Ambati Rayudu, who played a slow but responsible innings against RCB.

Middle Order

Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni

Suresh Raina became the first player to reach the milestone of 5000 runs in the IPL in the first game against RCB. Kedar Jadhav also spent some valuable time at the crease scoring 13 runs. Even though MS Dhoni was not needed against RCB with the bat, he was excellent with his captaincy, once again proving why he is the master of using spinners on slow pitches.

All-rounders

Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar

Ravindra Jadeja bowled a tight spell with the ball, picking up 2 wickets in 4 overs while giving away only 15 runs.

In a match that was dominated by the spinners, Dwayne Bravo was required only to bowl one ball. However, his experience of bowling in death will be key against a strong Delhi Capitals' batting line-up. Deepak Chahar will also keep his place in the side after bowling a good opening spell against RCB.

Bowlers

Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur

Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir decimated RCB's batting line-up at Chennai and the experienced spin-bowling duo will look to continue that form against Delhi. Shardul Thakur wasn't needed in the first match but will surely come into play against Delhi Capitals, who have a much stronger batting line-up.

Predicted playing XI

Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir

