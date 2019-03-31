IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings' probable XI against Rajasthan Royals

Mohsin Kamal FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview 143 // 31 Mar 2019, 16:33 IST

Chennai Super Kings

Continuing their excellent run from the last season, Chennai Super Kings, have shown complete dominance in the ongoing twelfth edition of Indian Premier League as well.

The MS Dhoni-led side posted a spectacular win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first match of the season. They rattled the star-studded batting line-up of RCB on meager 70 runs while in reply chased down the total quite comfortably.

Later in the second match, Chennai pipped Delhi Capitals by six wickets at Feroz Shah Kotla. In the first match, the side played three overseas players including Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, and Imran Tahir while in the second, they stuck to the same overseas bunch.

Meanwhile, CSK have a good combination of local players as well. Experienced campaigners, Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu and youngsters including Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur have been quite consistent from the last season. They also played a part in this season during the first two matches.

Pertinently, the off-scene Harbhajan Singh has also contributed with the ball. The off-spinner scalped three wickets in the first match, playing a major part in Chennai's first win against Bangalore. As MS Dhoni is known for his distinctive way of leadership, he has made sure to keep his team on toes this year as well.

He also doesn't make too many changes in the playing XI and backs his players even if they don't make it count each time. Meanwhile, Chennai Super are all set to face Rajasthan Royals at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

The Men in Yellow having won the first two matches might stick with the same playing XI for this match as well.

Here is the probable playing XI:

Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir.

