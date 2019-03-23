IPL 2019, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Match Preview

MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli

The moment that we all have been waiting for has finally arrived. Chennai Super Kings are set to host the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chepauk Stadium in the inaugural match of the Indian Premier League 2019. The reigning champions will look to draw the first blood when they collide with Kohli & Co. Both the sides will be eyeing to start their IPL campaign on a winning note as we know how momentum plays a crucial part in such T20 leagues.

After serving a two-year ban, Chennai Super Kings made a return to the Indian Premier League last year to lift the title for the third time. CSK has arguably been the most consistent and dominant side in the previous decade of IPL under the leadership of MS Dhoni. They have played all the IPL playoffs they have been a part of, including seven finals.

However, the Yellow Army will have a stern test if they want to defend their title this year. CSK possesses a well-balanced squad along with a great core of Indian batsmen with the likes of Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav in their ranks. If their bowling lineup delivers more often, then Chennai Super Kings will be a team to beat this season.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore looks a complete side after the last year’s auction having bought some of the best emerging talents like Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, etc. Virat Kohli has been under the pump as RCB has failed to make it into the playoffs in the last two seasons.

RCB has the potential and power to dominate any other team as they possess some explosive batsmen at the top of the order along with some terrific bowling attack. Arguably, the visitors have the most balanced side on paper in this edition of the IPL. If they a get a positive start to this campaign, Kohli & Co can well be on course to lift their first-ever IPL trophy.

Game details

Date: Saturday, March 23, 2019

Time: 08:00 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

League: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Team News

Chennai Super Kings

Faf du Plessis and Imran Tahir are set to miss the first match as they are on national duty.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Coulter-Nile will not be available for the opening match.

Ground Stats

Avg 1st Innings score: 174

Avg 2nd Innings score: 174

Highest Total: 182/4 (20 Ov) by IND vs WI

Highest Chased: 182/4 (20 Ov) by IND vs WI

Lowest Defended: 167/5 (20 Ov) by NZ vs IND

Squads

Chennai Super Kings

Mahendra Singh Dhoni(C), Suresh Raina, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Kedhar Jadhav, Dhruv Shorey, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Billings, David Willey, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Karn Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, Monu Kumar, KM Asif, Murali Vijay, Chaitanya Bishnoi, N Jagadeesan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli(C), Parthiv Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Akshdeep Nath, Shimron Hetmyer, Colin de Grandhomme, Shivam Dube, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Prayas Ray Barman, Heinrich Klaasen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Key Players

Chennai Super Kings

Shane Watson

Suresh Raina

MS Dhoni

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli

AB de Villiers

Shimron Hetmyer

Probable Playing XI

CSK: Watson, Rayudu, Raina, Dhoni(C&WK), Jadhav, Willey/Billings, Bravo, Jadeja, Chahar, Santner/Karn and Thakur.

RCB: Patel(WK), Virat(C), AB de Villiers, Hetmyer, Ali, Dube, Sundar/Negi, Southee, Umesh, Siraj and Chahal.

