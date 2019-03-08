×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: CoA confirms no changes in match timings for the tournament

Mohsin Kamal
SENIOR ANALYST
News
764   //    08 Mar 2019, 13:38 IST

Enter caption



What's the story?

Quelling the rumours that were doing the rounds recently, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Thursday confirmed that there won't any be any change in the timing of matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season.

They confirmed that evening matches will start from 8 PM while the afternoon matches will take place at 4 PM.

In case you didn't know...

The twelfth edition of the Indian Premier League is set to begin from March 23rd and cricket fans are on their toes, waiting for the mega event to kick off. Likewise, cricketers around the world are also excited to take the field in the tournament.

Recently, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule of the league for the first two weeks. The schedule for the remainder of the tournament will be released only after the election dates get confirmed.

The heart of the matter

The general elections are likely to take place in April, making things tricky for BCCI and IPL organisers who need to make security and other arrangements before finalising the schedule of the tournament.

Meanwhile, there were quite a few rumours going around that suggested that the timing of matches might also be changed. However, CoA clarified that timings will remain the same.

“Matches will begin at 8 pm,” Rai told reports after the CoA meeting.

“We welcome BCCI’s decision to retain the match timings. Like last year, we wanted the games to have an 8 pm start. This time, we were not yet approached by the BCCI regarding match timings but we were eagerly awaiting its decision,” a team official was quoted as saying by PTI.

What's next?

Defending champions, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to play the first match of IPL 2019 on March 23rd.

Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore
IPL 2019: One match-winner in each side
RELATED STORY
IPL: 10 players you didn't know who played in the tournament
RELATED STORY
IPL History: One best match of each season from 2008-2011
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Ranking the 8 head coaches by win percentage 
RELATED STORY
3 captains to watch out for in the upcoming IPL 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Bowlers who can also open the batting for their team
RELATED STORY
2019 IPL Schedule: Complete Time Table, Match Timings, Fixtures details, PDF download for the first two weeks
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 overseas all-rounders to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Schedule: All you need to know about  RCB's, CSK's, and MI's schedule
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: A Look Into Each Team's Ace Player
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
England Women in India 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us