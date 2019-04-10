IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings' probable playing XI against Rajasthan Royals

RR vs CSK (image courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Chennai Super Kings have emerged as the favourites to lift the IPL 2019 trophy. The defending champions are the joint most successful franchise in the history of the tournament as they have won the title three times, and they have started this season on a brilliant note too, sitting pretty at the top of the IPL points table.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have struggled in the tournament and would have to give their absolute best to beat CSK in the game tomorrow. Having lost four matches out of five, this is almost a must-win game for RR if they want to retain any hopes of qualifying for the playoffs.

While CSK have a well-settled lineup, they might be tempted to make a few tweaks here and there for tomorrow's match, which will take place in Jaipur. Here's a look at the probable playing XI of CSK for the game.

Shane Watson is having a bad campaign by his very high standards. The Australian all-rounder has failed to build on his starts this season, but would continue to open the innings for the team in the hope that he regains some form soon.

Faf du Plessis adds plenty of solidity to the CSK batting line-up. The management would be hoping that he can hold one end up so that the big hitters can play freely around him.

Suresh Raina is one of the greatest batsmen in the history of the IPL. The left-hander has not been on song this season but can rectify that anytime.

MS Dhoni is the glue who holds the CSK batting lineup together. The ability of the CSK captain to adapt to different conditions is unparalleled.

Ambati Rayudu has not been consistent this season. Now his role in the team has changed, as he is expected to hit the ball from the word go.

Kedar Jadhav is a great asset to have in this format of the game. The all-rounder can hit big sixes in the end and can even bowl some tidy overs with the ball.

Scott Kuggelejin came into the lineup as a replacement for the injured Dwayne Bravo. The New Zealand all-rounder provides a different dimension to the CSK team.

Ravindra Jadeja has done well for CSK with the ball in this season. While he has not got an ability to display his batting abilities so far, he can surely do so when the need arises.

Deepak Chahar has been a revelation this season. The fast bowler has taken on the responsibility in the powerplay overs very well, and has made some important breakthroughs for his side.

Harbhajan Singh has turned back the clock and shown his class on several occasions this season. While CSK have a lot of options in the spin department, they might still opt to go with the experience of the off-spinner.

Imran Tahir is a great wicket-taking option for any team in the T20 format. The South African leg-spinner has picked up vital wickets in practically all the matches he has played so far.

