IPL 2019: CSK release three players ahead of auction

Aadya Sharma FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 424 // 14 Nov 2018, 19:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mark Wood played just one game for CSK last year

The Chennai Super Kings have released the trio of Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma and Kanishk Seth from their original 25-member squad, ahead of the IPL 2019 auctions.

The defending IPL champions submitted their player list to the IPL Governing Council a day ahead of the deadline date of November 15.

In a tweet, they thanked Wood for his services to the CSK side. The English pacer represented the Men in Yellow in a solitary game, before heading back to his country.

His teammate David Willey, who was summoned as replacement for the injured Kedar Jadhav, has been retained in the squad that was led to the title by MS Dhoni.

It was the third time that CSK had won the IPL title, having won back-to-back editions in 2010 and 2011, before missing two editions in 2016 and 2017 due to suspension.

The uncapped duo of Kshitiz and Kanishk did not get to play a game last year.

Wishing a super roar ahead for the lions Kanishk Seth and Kshitiz Sharma! #EverywhereYouGo - Roar loud Whistles! #WhistlePodu 💛🦁 pic.twitter.com/T35GaZqFq6 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 14, 2018

Last year, after the auctions, head coach Stephen Fleming had stated that the side was a healthy combination of skill and experience, saying 'MS Dhoni and I are on the same wavelength that experience counts'.

The auction will reportedly be held in Jaipur on December 17 and 18.

More to follow...