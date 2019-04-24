IPL 2019, CSK vs MI: Head-to-head record, probable XI and players to watch out for

Rohit Sharma (Image courtesy: iplt20.com)

On 26 April, the Chennai Super Kings will take on the Mumbai Indians for the second time in IPL 2019, this time at Chennai. CSK lead the IPL points table with eight wins from 11 games, while the MI are at the 3rd position with six wins from 10 matches.

After two back-to-back defeats, the Super Kings got back on the winning track with a convincing win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. Shane Watson getting back to form will be a great relief for the CSK camp.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians had a tough outing against the Rajasthan Royals recently, where they lost the match by 5 wickets.

Head-to-head record

These two teams have fought each other 27 times in the past. MI have emerged victorious in 15 games, while the Super Kings have managed to win 12 times.

When CSK and MI met earlier this season, MI won the match by 37 runs.

Probable XI – Chennai Super Kings

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir.

Players on the bench: Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar

Player to watch out for – Imran Tahir

The veteran spinner from South Africa has been sensational in this season. He is second on the Purple Cap list, having taken 16 wickets from 11 games at an average of 16 so far.

Probable XI – Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah

Players on the bench: Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhedh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Jayant Yadav, Mitchell McClenaghan, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Ishan Kishan, Jason Behrendorff

Player to watch out for – Jasprit Bumrah

The Indian death-bowling sensation will be key to the Mumbai Indians' fortunes when they take on CSK at their home. Bumrah has taken 11 wickets from 10 games so far.