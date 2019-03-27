IPL 2019, Match 5, DC vs CSK : 3 Reasons why CSK won the match

MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings continued their winning momentum in the second game of the IPL as well by defeating the Delhi Capitals, who had won their first game against Mumbai Indians. Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bat first on a pretty slow Kotla wicket. Both teams were playing with only three overseas players in their respective playing XIs.

Batting first, Delhi Capitals scored slowly but steadily in the initial overs. A collapse towards the end didn’t give them the perfect finish as they ended with a score of 147-6. Dwayne Bravo was brilliant at the death with his slower balls as he ended up with figures of 4-0-33-3. Chasing 148, CSK were off to a flier as Suresh Raina and Shane Watson took on the bowlers in the powerplay. They knew that it would be difficult for the batsmen to score when the spinners come on so they capitalised on the pacers.

Once Watson and Raina departed, it was M.S. Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav’s turn to finish the game and they did it successfully. CSK now sit at the top of the table with two wins in two games whereas DC would be disappointed that they lost a home game. So, let’s have a look at the three reasons as to why CSK won the match.

1. Good death bowling by the CSK bowlers

Dwayne Bravo

Delhi Capitals were in a good position when Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant were batting and the score read 118-2 after 15 overs. It seemed as if DC would make a strong finish and put up a total close to 165-170. But Bravo had different plans. Bravo, who went for 17 runs in his first over, made a stunning comeback as he picked up the key wickets off Pant and Ingram in his next over. He gave away just four runs in his second over.

DC lost all the momentum after losing two wickets in that Bravo over. In the next over Jadeja removed Keemo Paul’s stumps to put DC in deeper trouble. Bravo came again for his third over and dismissed the well-set Shikhar Dhawan for 50. After his dismissal, DC didn’t have many batsmen left and they weren’t able to score many runs in the last few overs as DC ended their innings on 147-6.

