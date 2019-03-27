IPL 2019: CSK vs DC - Unnoticed things from the match

CSK registered a victory over DC

The 5th match of the Indian Premier League 2019 witnessed Chennai Super Kings taking on Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium. Both the teams had won their respective IPL openers and took the field with the intention to continue the winning streak.

The hosts won the toss and elected to bat first. Amit Mishra replaced Trent Boult in Delhi's playing XI whilst Chennai Super Kings remained unchanged. Shikhar Dhawan and young Prithvi Shaw walked out to start the proceedings for the Delhi Capitals. Shaw gave a scintillating start to the Delhi Capitals. By the end of 4 overs, the team's score was 35/0. However, due to the mindset of scoring runs hurriedly, Prithvi Shaw soon lost his wicket. His dismissal was followed by an imperturbable partnership between Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan which ultimately ended after Iyer's dismissal in the 12th. After his wicket, Rishab Pant's onslaught helped the Delhi Capitals to increase the temp but a fiery spell from Dwayne Bravo and small contributions from other CSK bowlers helped the visitors to make a comeback in the death overs. The Super Kings restricted the home team on the score of 147 runs in 20 overs.

Chasing 148, Shane Watson gave CSK a blistering start. With the help of his blitz, the Chennai Super Kings scored 58 runs in the first powerplay. Howbeit, Watson's blitz shortly ended with the help of an outside-off delivery by Amit Mishra on the penultimate ball of the 7th over. Even though Watson was dismissed, Suresh Raina continued the carnage and brought the game in CSK's control. After Raina's dismissal, the required run rate became too less and making a comeback became a road too far for the hosts. In the meantime, Kedar Jadhav and MS Dhoni built a firm partnership which eventually put the game in CSK's pocket. The Super Kings, ultimately, won the match by 6 wickets.

Here are some unnoticed things from the match.

#1 Bravo becomes the 4th highest wicket taker of IPL

Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo's contribution behind IPL and CSK's success isn't hidden from anyone. The Caribbean cricketer has been one of the ambassadors of the Indian Premier League and has performed well with both, bat and ball. The star all-rounder performed well in the recently-concluded T20 against the Delhi Capitals as well. He struck 3 wickets in the match and helped CSK to make a stunning comeback. With this performance, he also became the 4th highest wicket-taker of the Indian Premier League and surpassed his teammate Harbhajan Singh, who has 137 IPL wickets.

