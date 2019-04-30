×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Who will win the battle for the top spot between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings?

Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
Feature
114   //    30 Apr 2019, 20:25 IST

CSK won the previous encounter between the two teams (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
CSK won the previous encounter between the two teams (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

It’s the battle of the IPL 2019 table-toppers with Delhi and Chennai facing off in the humid city of Chennai. CSK were always expected to be where they are right now, but DC? No one ever really gave them a chance to reach these heights.

DC's biggest strength is probably the abundance of talent that the team possesses, with a host of promising youngsters. Their weakness has to be their impatience and impetuousness sometimes, which has even cost them games.

On the other hand, Chennai’s biggest strength is the presence of the man named Mahendra Singh Dhoni, as both batsman and captain. Their biggest weakness? It’s the absence of MS Dhoni; Chennai have lost all the matches he has not been part of.

The Delhi Capitals' perspective

Delhi's run in this tournament has been phenomenal (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
Delhi's run in this tournament has been phenomenal (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Form guide: W W W L W

Will they make any changes? Should they make any changes? The team that played last time around was quite spin-heavy. And with Chennai supposed to be one of the stickiest pitches in the IPL, that should just be the way to go about things.

The player under the spotlight

The world saw a new Rishabh Pant against Rajasthan as he displayed a lot maturity and sensibility while at the same time was still able to execute his big shots. He failed again against RCB and would be looking to right the ship this time around.

Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant, Sherfane Rutherford, Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane

Advertisement

The Chennai Super Kings perspective

Chennai would be looking to stamp their authority on the game (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
Chennai would be looking to stamp their authority on the game (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Form guide: L W L L W

CSK are second on the IPL points table but their performances have taken a hit lately. Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja should ideally be making a return to the XI while Harbhajan Singh will likely get a game as well. Faf du Plessis is also expected to make a return to the squad.

The player under the spotlight

Du Plessis would be slightly agitated at Shane Watson getting preferred over him but that mostly comes down to the reputation the two have established over the years. Watson has been the more destructive of the two and will always be considered an X-factor player, which is why Du Plessis needs to perform in whatever chances he gets.

Probable XI: Shane Watson, Faf Du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayadu, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir

The pitch

It’s a sticky wicket at Chennai, which would make a high-scoring game unlikely. The teams could be targeting a 150 score to stay competitive.

Prediction

If Dhoni is playing, CSK would look to choke their opposition by keeping them under consistent pressure. DC have a decent slow bowling lineup as well but with Dhoni at the helm, you have to back CSK to win this one.

Tags:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals (IPL) MS Dhoni Rishabh Pant
Advertisement
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals probable playing XI against Chennai Super Kings
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 5, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: Why DC will win the match
RELATED STORY
Match Preview: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: How Chennai Super Kings might still miss out on the playoffs
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Ground stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Twitter reacts as Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets at Feroz Shah Kotla
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing XI against Delhi Capitals | StumpMic Cricket
RELATED STORY
IPL Recap: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Last 4 Encounters
RELATED STORY
Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings- Team predictions, stats and more
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 5, DC vs CSK, Match Prediction: Who will win today's match
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr
KXIP 166/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr
RCB 205/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 206/5 (19.1 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr
CSK 160/3 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 138/5 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr
MI 136/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 96/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS SRH live score
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr
RCB 149/8 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/6 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 4 wickets
RCB VS DC live score
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr
RR 139/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 140/2 (13.5 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 8 wickets
RR VS KKR live score
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr
SRH 150/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 151/4 (19.5 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KXIP live score
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr
KKR 108/9 (20.0 ov)
CSK 111/3 (17.2 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr
KXIP 197/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 198/7 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 3 wickets
KXIP VS MI live score
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr
RR 151/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 155/6 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 4 wickets
RR VS CSK live score
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr
KKR 178/7 (20.0 ov)
DC 180/3 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 7 wickets
KKR VS DC live score
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr
MI 187/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 188/6 (19.3 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 4 wickets
MI VS RR live score
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr
KXIP 173/4 (20.0 ov)
RCB 174/2 (19.2 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 8 wickets
KXIP VS RCB live score
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr
KKR 161/8 (20.0 ov)
CSK 162/5 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 5 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr
DC 155/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 116/10 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 39 runs
DC VS SRH live score
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr
RCB 171/7 (20.0 ov)
MI 172/5 (19.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets
RCB VS MI live score
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr
KXIP 182/6 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/7 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 12 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr
CSK 132/5 (20.0 ov)
SRH 137/4 (16.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 6 wickets
CSK VS SRH live score
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr
MI 168/5 (20.0 ov)
DC 128/9 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS DC live score
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr
RCB 213/4 (20.0 ov)
KKR 203/5 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 10 runs
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr
MI 161/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 162/5 (19.1 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 5 wickets
MI VS RR live score
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr
KXIP 163/7 (20.0 ov)
DC 166/5 (19.4 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 5 wickets
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr
KKR 159/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 161/1 (15.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 9 wickets
KKR VS SRH live score
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr
RCB 161/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 160/8 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 1 run
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr
RR 191/6 (20.0 ov)
DC 193/4 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 6 wickets
RR VS DC live score
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr
SRH 175/3 (20.0 ov)
CSK 176/4 (19.5 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr
RCB 202/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 185/7 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 17 runs
RCB VS KXIP live score
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr
KKR 175/6 (20.0 ov)
RR 177/7 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 3 wickets
KKR VS RR live score
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr
MI 155/4 (20.0 ov)
CSK 109/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 46 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr
SRH 160/8 (20.0 ov)
RR 161/3 (19.1 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
SRH VS RR live score
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr
DC 187/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 171/7 (20.0 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 16 runs
DC VS RCB live score
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr
KKR 232/2 (20.0 ov)
MI 198/7 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 34 runs
KKR VS MI live score
Match 48 | Yesterday
SRH 212/6 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 45 runs
SRH VS KXIP live score
Match 49 | Today, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
Start delayed: Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bowl.
RCB VS RR live score
Match 50 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 07 May, 02:00 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Eliminator | Wed, 08 May, 02:00 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 10 May, 02:00 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 12 May, 02:00 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us