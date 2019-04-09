×
IPL 2019, CSK vs KKR: Ground stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Preview
363   //    09 Apr 2019, 11:12 IST

Dwayne Bravo has been consistently bowling well for the Men in Yellow (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
Dwayne Bravo has been consistently bowling well for the Men in Yellow (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The Chennai Super Kings are all set to host the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chepauk stadium in the 23rd fixture of IPL 2019. CSK will try to maintain their perfect home record while the visitors, who have been the most consistent team so far this season, will try to knock the hosts off their perch.

CSK vs KKR is being billed as the match of the tournament so far, and it's anybody's guess who will come out on top when these two juggernauts square off tomorrow night at Chennai.

CSK have been the most successful team in the history of the IPL, and this year again they are showing their class and consistency. With MS Dhoni at the helm, the Yellow Army have started their 2019 campaign on a flying note. They are sitting comfortably on the second spot in the IPL points table with eight league points from four outings.

CSK have the knack of winning games from unfavorable situations - a trait that comes from seasoned campaigners, which they have in plenty.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have been flying high in this tournament so far. Having lost just one match in the campaign, the Knight Riders are turning out to be the team to beat this season.

Dinesh Karthik has a decent squad with some quality players who can win them games single-handedly on their day. Chris Lynn has returned to form, much to KKR’s delight, whereas Sunil Narine and Andre Russell have been pivotal to their team’s success.

The visitors would be hoping to breach the Chennai fortress in this intriguing contest against the reigning champions.

Match details

Date: Tuesday, 9 April 2019

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

League: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

 

Venue stats

Matches won batting first – 32

Matches won bowling first – 19

Average 1st Inns score – 164

Average 2nd Inns score – 151

Highest total recorded – 246/5 (20 Ov) by CSK vs RR

Lowest total recorded – 70/10 (17.1 Ov) by RCB vs CSK

Highest score chased – 208/5 (20 Ov) by CSK vs RCB

Lowest score defended – 134/6 (20 Ov) by CSK vs KKR

Head-to-head

Total: 21

KKR: 8

CSK: 12

No result: 1

Team news

CSK

Chennai Super Kings is expected to field the same playing XI.

KKR

Harry Gurney is likely to start ahead of Lockie Ferguson, just like their previous game.

Squads

Chennai Super Kings

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Scott Kuggeleijn, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar

Kolkata Knight Riders

Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (w/c), Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Harry Gurney, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Warrier, Lockie Ferguson, Yarra Prithviraj, KC Cariappa

Key players

Chennai Super Kings

- Faf du Plessis

- Shane Watson

- MS Dhoni

Kolkata Knight Riders

- Chris Lynn

- Sunil Narine

- Andre Russell

Probable playing XI

Chennai Super Kings

Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Scott Kuggeleijn, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Harry Gurney, Prasidh Krishn

 

