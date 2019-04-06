IPL 2019, CSK vs KXIP: 3 changes that CSK could make to get back to winning ways

Can CSK get back to winning ways against KXIP (Picture Courtesy -BCCI/iplt20.com)

It is going to be a battle between the two Kings in the Indian Premier League as the yellow army is all set to face Kings XI Punjab in Chennai on Saturday. Chennai Super Kings are coming into the match after their first loss of the season but they wouldn't be bothered much about it. Punjab is coming on the back of an unbelievable win against Delhi, where they had almost lost the match but took seven wickets for eight runs to get the two points. Chennai will have to make a couple of changes as they will be playing in a completely different pitch than they played at Wankhede. Also, Dwayne Bravo has managed to injure himself and they will have to look for a suitable replacement. Let us have a look at three changes MS Dhoni could make to get his team back to winning ways:-

#3. Faf Du Plessis for Ambati Rayudu

Faf Du Plessis could strengthen CSK's batting line up (picture courtesy- BCCI/iplt20.com)

Ambati Rayudu hasn't performed to expectations and he is unlikely to get a spot for the World Cup team. His highest score in his last 10 games across formats is 29 and he has registered four single-digit scores in the same span of time. The 33-year-old has struggled big time against the pacers and looked uncomfortable against high-quality fast bowling.

Rayudu hasn't performed against spin either and has not looked confident on the field. With this kind of poor scores, he might have to sit out and make way for Faf Du Plessis. The South African Captain has six fifties in his last 10 innings and also successfully converted, one of those into a century. He came into the IPL in great touch and with Rayudu failing to give his team the required starts, Faf should open the batting for the defending champions.

