×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: CSK vs KXIP - Hits and Flops 

Alby Issac
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
25   //    07 Apr 2019, 07:28 IST

MS Dhoni and Ravichandran Ashwin
MS Dhoni and Ravichandran Ashwin

Chennai Super Kings got back to the winning ways as they defeated Kings XI Punjab by 22 runs at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium of Chennai.

Chennai Super Kings won the toss on a hot afternoon and elected to bat first as expected. The current champions had a change in their batting order, sending in Faf du Plessis to open the innings along with Shane Watson. The CSK batting which started well was pulled off by economical spells from the Kings XI Punjab spinners. However, skipper MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu soon joined hands to take the score to 160 at the end of 20 overs.

Chasing the total, the visitors were troubled by the early departure of Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal. However, the 110-run partnership between KL Rahul and Sarfraz Khan kept the scoreboard moving at pace. Scott Kuggeleijn brought CSK the breakthrough, bringing David Miller to the crease. But, the South African batsman couldn't do anything to get the team to the target. Things soon ended as KXIP ended with 138 runs on the board.

#Hit - Faf du Plessis 

Du Plessis scored 54 runs off 38 balls at a strike rate of 142
Du Plessis scored 54 runs off 38 balls at a strike rate of 142

The South African batsman played a crucial anchor role throughout the Super Kings innings. Faf du Plessis made his first appearance this season against KXIP and was a much-needed change for the opening combination. Du Plessis scored 54 runs off 38 balls at a strike rate of 142 before falling prey to Ravichandran Ashwin. 

Faf replaced Ambati Rayudu as the opener and succeeded with a 56 run partnership with Shane Watson. The CSK top-scorer had two boundaries and four sixes in his innings. With the 34-year old having found the rhythm with Watson, Dhoni will have one of his worries - the opening partnership, solved. The Watson-Rayudu combination that never really worked for CSK in the previous four matches was altered with du Plessis' selection. The change was effective as they recorded the highest opening partnership for Chennai in IPL 2019.

Without any doubt, it was his half-century knock that laid down CSK the platform for 160 runs in their 20 overs.

#Hit - Harbhajan Singh

At an economy of just above 4, Harbhajan was Dhoni's trump card with the ball.
At an economy of just above 4, Harbhajan was Dhoni's trump card with the ball.

Harbhajan Singh literally won the game for CSK with the ball. Defending a total of 160, the right arm off-breaker was on point right from the beginning. In the very second over of the chase, he struck with two crucial wickets of Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal.

Later, the 38-year old spinner was called upon for his second spell in the 14th over and was impressive, conceding only 4 runs. He ended the match with figures of 4-17-2. At an economy of just above 4, Harbhajan was Dhoni's trump card with the ball.

1 / 2 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Kings XI Punjab MS Dhoni Ravichandran Ashwin IPL 2019 Teams & Squads
Alby Issac
CONTRIBUTOR
IPL 2019, Match 18, CSK vs KXIP: Match preview, key players and predicted playing XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, CSK vs KXIP: 3 moments we are excited about in today's clash
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 18 | CSK vs KXIP | Match Preview | Pitch Report
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, CSK vs KXIP: 2 CSK players for whom this is a must-perform match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, CSK vs KXIP: 3 Changes that CSK should make for the match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, CSK vs KXIP: The best captaincy move of the day
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, CSK vs KXIP: Match Preview and team news 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: CSK vs KXIP, Who said What: World reacts as Chennai Super Kings top points table
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 18, CSK vs KXIP, Match Prediction: Who will win today's game?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, CSK vs KXIP: 4 overseas players CSK might pick in the playing XI
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr
RCB 205/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 206/5 (19.1 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Yesterday
CSK 160/3 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 138/5 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 19 | Yesterday
MI 136/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 96/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS SRH live score
Match 20 | Today, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DC preview
Match 21 | Today, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us